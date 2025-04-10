Le 10 avril/April 2025Acme Gold Company Limited (the "Company") has announced the completion of the previously announced transaction with Canadian Global Energy Corp. ("CGE"). Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated December 20, 2024, among the Company, its wholly owned subsidiary, 1517742 B.C. Ltd., and CGE, as amended on March 12, 2025, whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CGE by way of a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).The Company's common shares, currently halted, will be delisted from the CSE at market close, April 11, 2025.For further information please see the Company's news release.________________________Acme Gold Company Limited (la « Société ») a annoncé la clôture de la transaction précédemment annoncée avec Canadian Global Energy Corp. (« CGE »). Conformément à une convention de fusion datée du 20 décembre 2024 entre la Société, sa filiale en propriété exclusive, 1517742 B.C. Ltd., et CGE, telle que modifiée le 12 mars 2025, la Société a acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de CGE par voie de fusion tripartite, conformément aux dispositions de la Business Corporations Act (Colombie-Britannique).Les actions ordinaires de la Société, actuellement suspendues, seront radiées de la cote de la CSE à la clôture du marché, le 11 avril 2025.Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la Société.Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 11 avril/April 2025Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): AGEIf you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.