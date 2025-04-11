Solar Stack has launched two US-made, adhesive-based conduit mounts that eliminate the need for roof penetrations in solar installations. From pv magazine USA Solar Stack has announced the release of two rooftop solar conduit mounts, the SS-C4 and SS-C8. The conduit mounts require no roof penetrations and are fixed to the roof with an adhesive, the company reports. In addition to rooftop solar, the mounts can be used in HVAC, electrical and general construction applications. The products are made in the United States and contribute to domestic content in projects. US federal tax credits for solar ...

