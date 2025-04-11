Kia Europe GmbH: Kia 'Transcend Journey' design installation showcases Kia PV5, PV5 WKNDR and Concept EV2 at Milan Design Week 2025

Exhibition reflects how the diversity, adaptability and customization potential of Kia's multi-purpose PBVs can redefine how we live

Design installation features production-specification Kia PV5 alongside PV5 WKNDR outdoor concept vehicle and Concept EV2

Partnerships with lifestyle brands, including outdoor gear provider Helinox and coffee shop Potler reinforce PBV and EV ownership experience

'Transcend Journey' display took place alongside Milan Design Week from April 7th to 9th at Eastend Studios in Milan, Italy

MILAN, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation hosted an exclusive installation during Milan Design Week, reflecting the perspectives of designers involved in the development of the brand's revolutionary new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) and electric vehicle (EV) models.

Titled 'Transcend Journey', the installation explores the evolution of mobility, highlighting how Kia's innovative vehicles break the boundaries between urban and outdoor experiences. The theme reflects Kia designers' vision of a transformative journey, where Kia vehicles enable users to seamlessly navigate between diverse environments.

What vehicles does Kia's Transcend Journey exhibition feature?

Under the theme 'Transcend Journey,' the concept was illustrated with a twisting sculpture inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy and symbolizing the harmonious uniting of opposing ideas. The exhibition features multiple Kia vehicles split across two main zones that connect mobility with both urban and natural settings. These include:

Kia PV5 Passenger - designed for practical use in both urban and natural settings

- designed for practical use in both urban and natural settings Kia Concept EV2 - aims to reintroduce natural elements into urban landscapes

- aims to reintroduce natural elements into urban landscapes Kia PV5 WKNDR- enhancing user experience with the outdoors

Bridging divides - what themes does the Transcend Journeys exhibition cover?

Manifesting how these vehicles bridge the divide between urban and natural pursuits, the exhibition is divided into two main zones.

The Concept EV2 Zone presents a serene urban park picnic experience, featuring carefully selected picnic items in a calming blue color that complements the Concept EV2's exterior. This setting creates a relaxing atmosphere, aligning perfectly with the vehicle's modern aesthetic.

In the PV5 Zone, the PV5 and PV5 WKNDR were paired with complementary artwork, while the PV5 WKNDR area features a nature-inspired camping retreat surrounded by plants, camping gear, and a pop-up coffee booth, creating a cozy, immersive outdoor living experience.

The PV5 and PV5 WKNDR illustrate how urban and outdoor lifestyles can seamlessly connect through a single platform. The shift from the functional, everyday practicality of the PV5 to the nature-driven, adventure spirit of the PV5 WKNDR highlights the full spectrum of possibilities, embodying the essence of PBVs.

Moving through the zones, there is a tranquil, immersive environment that encourages relaxation while simultaneously showcasing the vehicle's adaptability - whether in the city, in nature, or anywhere in between.

Which brands has Kia collaborated with for its Transcend Journey exhibition?

Held in partnership with Helinox, a leading provider of lightweight outdoor equipment, the installation features a striking sculptural form - inspired by Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy - that reinforces this theme.

The artistic installation wraps around the vehicles, transforming a flat surface into a dynamic, three-dimensional space. Made from material used in Helinox products, it serves as a metaphor for the Kia PV5's varied use cases, showcasing its ability to adapt to a wide range of lifestyles and experiences.

The pavilion-style artwork also mirrors the flexibility of PBVs by using lightweight materials, like aluminum poles from Helinox's parent company Dong-A Aluminum (DAC), and LinkSolution's 3D-printed joints, to create a scalable, easy-to-assemble structure. This ability highlights how PBVs can effortlessly transition between various environments, offering both practicality and freedom.

Both the PV5 and PV5 WKNDR are integrated into the structure, with the PV5 WKNDR surrounded by Helinox camping chairs and tarps, highlighting its potential as the perfect outdoor vehicle and paired with a pop-up Potler coffee booth, emphasizing its versatility for outdoor experiences.

In collaboration with the popular South Korean coffee brand, the booth offers Potler's signature s'more kit, complete with marshmallows, crackers, chocolate, and a special Kia-Potler postcard. Visitors enjoyed freshly brewed coffee made with drip bags, adding an interactive and personalized touch to their experience.

The Concept EV2, meanwhile, was paired with complementary outdoor lifestyle and picnic items from Helinox, highlighting its versatility as an everyday companion. Perfect for both urban driving and outdoor activities such as picnics, it breaks the traditional limitations of compact cars. The installation subtly reflects this aim, emphasizing exploration and showing how mobility can enrich a wide range of experiences.

What are the Kia PV5's key features?

The Kia PV5 is the first production model to debut under Kia's dedicated Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy. It redefines space and mobility with innovative modularization, offering unmatched flexibility. Available in three body styles - Passenger, Cargo, and Chassis Cab - the PV5 will leverage the brand's world-leading EV technology to meet the diverse needs of a wide customer base by providing unprecedented flexibility and customization through innovative modularization.

Built on Kia's advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service (E-GMP.S), a dedicated battery-electric skateboard architecture, the PV5 allows for flexible combinations of various vehicle bodies. Key data includes:

- A range of up to 400 km

- 30-minute fast-charging capability

- Practical performance for both business and leisure users

- The PV5 will be available in Korean and European markets from the second half of 2025, with additional market launches to follow

The PV5 Passenger, featured in the installation, is designed for both personal and business use. It offers a spacious interior with passenger amenities, a lift-up tailgate, and flexible seating options. Its three-row configuration includes versatile layouts, such as the 2-3-0 setup, where the third row can be used for luggage, and the 1-2-3 layout, which provides additional storage space. The vehicle's AddGear platform also allows for easy accessory installation, enhancing both convenience and versatility.

What are the Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept's key features?

The Kia PV5 WKNDR Concept is based on the brand's recently unveiled PBV line. Fully self-sufficient, the vehicle is equipped with solar panels and unique hydro turbine wheels that can recharge its batteries for various uses. Off-road tires make it the perfect escape vehicle for weekend getaways in nature.

The WKNDR also features a highly flexible, modular interior that can be easily customized to maximize space and functionality. One standout feature - the 'Gear Head' - is a first-of-its-kind storage solution that provides sheltered off-board storage for gear when the vehicle is parked. This allows for optimal use of interior space while maintaining easy access to gear outside. The 'Gear Head' can also be transformed into a mobile pantry, ideal for those cooking outdoors who want to enjoy meals with a view.

The WKNDR prioritizes sustainability, with materials such as Nike Grind flooring, made from recycled sneakers, offering both functional and aesthetic benefits.

What are the Kia Concept EV2's key features?

The Kia Concept EV2 is an agile, all-electric B-segment SUV that offers a glimpse of an upcoming production model from Kia. Designed to transform how users experience urban spaces, the Concept EV2 highlights how Kia could target lifestyle-driven buyers who are eager to embrace new technologies, enhance productivity and open up new possibilities while promoting smart, sustainable consumption.

With a design that blends seamlessly into users' busy urban lives, the Concept EV2 features a sustainable interior with flexible seating arrangements, vibrant design accents, and functional LED lighting that adapts to various needs. Its user-centric, practicality-focused design is further enhanced by rear-hinged doors, a flat floor, and a wide-opening tailgate, ensuring easy access and versatility.

Innovative features like pop-up luggage dividers, message lighting for communication with pedestrians, and removable triangular speakers offering flexible audio experiences.

Kia Corporation - about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering, and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery-electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. Kia has been providing mobility solutions since 1944. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in about 200 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. The company's brand slogan - 'Movement that inspires' - reflects Kia's commitment to inspiring consumers through its products, technologies, and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

About Kia Europe?

Kia Europe is the European sales and manufacturing division of Kia Corporation - a global mobility brand that is creating innovative, pioneering and leading sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities and societies around the world. As a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around.

Kia Europe, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, employs in total over 5,500 employees from 40 nationalities in 39 markets across Europe and the Caucasus. It also oversees European production at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Zilina, Slovakia.?

Kia's innovative products continue to attract great acclaim, notably the EV6 battery electric vehicle becoming the first Korean car to be named European Car of the Year in 2022.?

Further information can be found here:?www.press.kia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662751/Kia_Transcend_Journey_exhibition_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662752/Kia_Transcend_Journey_exhibition_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662750/Kia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kia-transcend-journey-design-installation-showcases-kia-pv5-pv5-wkndr-and-concept-ev2-at-milan-design-week-2025-302426457.html