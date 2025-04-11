Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the grand opening of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") newest location at 1542 Avenue Rd, Toronto, Ontario, this Saturday April 12th. Rosie's is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving up its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.





"Today's announcement represents another step forward in our expansion strategy for Rosie's Burgers with the opening of our 5th location-a real win in our home market that further plants the flag of our smash burger brand. This corporate location checks off all the boxes for sustained growth and allows us to efficiently deploy our capital for accelerated growth. With 95 contractually committed units throughout Canada with our Area Developers, we are poised for continued expansion. We expect new openings to accelerate as we head into summer," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"We are actively engaged in discussions with various groups across Canada to accelerate the growth of Rosie's. As we organically expand Happy Belly's presence in the QSR space, numerous real estate opportunities are emerging. We are excited to share updates on newly secured locations for our brands as we continue to drive growth through our asset-light franchise model."





"The area of 1542 Avenue Rd, Toronto, Ontario is a prime location for a Rosies to thrive. This location benefits from heavy car traffic and pedestrian traffic, including professionals, residents, and visitors exploring the vibrant area. The dynamic atmosphere creates a consistent demand for quick, delicious food options. A smash burger brand with its appeal to comfort food enthusiasts and trendy food seekers fits perfectly. We anticipate this location will expand Rosie's customer base in a densely populated area that matches the brand's demographics. This presents substantial opportunities both in-store and through delivery services."





"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Rosie's Burgers was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will continue to deliver new franchised locations that will drive both top line and bottom-line profitability for Happy Belly."



We are just getting started.





About Rosie's Burgers



Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising



For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group



Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.





Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

