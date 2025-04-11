Scientists in Spain have simulated the combination of power-to-heat-to-power storage systems with lithium-ion batteries to supply energy needs and heat pump production of an electrified dwelling. PV self-consumption was found to increase by up to 20% and levelized cost of energy decrease by 7%. Researchers from Spain's Technical University of Madrid (UPM) have conducted a techno-economic analysis of the integration of power-to-heat-to-power storage (PHPS) systems with lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and heat pumps (HPs). The study focuses on a fully electrified dwelling in Madrid, simulating the ...

