Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Quarterly Portfolio Update - UK Listing Rule 11.7.8

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW5311 April 2025

Quarterly Portfolio Update

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 11.7.8 the Company announces that, as at 31 March 2025, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.68 GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.66 Residential Secure Income 0.53 Achilles Investment Company 0.21 Total 2.09

The Company also announces that, as at 31 March 2025, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets Japan Treasury 0.6% 01/01/2027 5.22 USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/10/2026 2.74 JPMorgan Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity ESG UCITS ETF 2.63 UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 22/03/2029 2.44 USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/04/2026 2.40 Japan Treasury 0% 20/06/2025 2.34 Japan Treasury 0% 20/11/2025 2.33 USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 15/01/2026 2.29 Japan Treasury 0% 20/05/2025 2.16 USA Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 15/01/2027 2.11 Total 26.67

The Company's full list of investments as at 31 March 2025 will shortly be available on the Company's website.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

