Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO") announces that a notice of requisition for a general meeting of shareholders (the "Requisition") was delivered to the registered office of the Company on April 8, 2025.

The Requisition, which was delivered by legal counsel acting on behalf of COENDA Investments Holding Corp., if valid, would require the Company to call and hold a general meeting of shareholders, pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The purpose of the proposed meeting is to, among other matters, effect changes to the Board of Directors.

The Company is reviewing the Requisition, including reviewing whether it complies with the requirements of the Act, and will respond within the time required by the Act.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kyle Hall, CEO,

INEO Tech Corp.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com LinkedIn:

www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248156

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.