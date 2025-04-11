This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Rachele De Angelis, European Affair Officer at Italy's Enel. She says bringing fresh ideas from new academic backgrounds and early career experiences can help companies achieve transformative insights. "These perspectives can challenge old assumptions and generate more creative and inclusive solutions," she states. Working in the renewable energy sector is more than just a job-it's being part of a powerful movement that is transforming the world. As a woman who entered this field driven by passion and purpose, I've seen first-hand how ...

