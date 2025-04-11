In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that irradiance across England, the Benelux region, Denmark, northern France, northern Germany, and northern Poland surged well above long-term March averages. In the UK, aggregated solar irradiance reached its highest March value since 2014. Northern Europe outshone the Mediterranean in March, as unusually dry conditions led to record-breaking solar irradiance and generation across the UK and Germany, according to analysis using the Solcast API. A westward shift in the Azores High blocked Atlantic weather systems from reaching ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...