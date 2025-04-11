Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, and a business of Smiths Group plc, today announces it is to supply SDX 6040 X-ray inspection systems to a number of major cruise lines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250411479497/en/

Smiths Detection's SDX 6040

With thousands of people and large quantities of cargo coming onboard, screening systems are vital in helping detect weapons, explosives, drugs, and other prohibited items hidden in luggage or supplies. The SDX 6040 offers the best image quality on the market, with unmatched clarity in detection that enables operators to quickly screen bags, ensuring that boarding the ship is safe and seamless for passengers.

The SDX 6040's portable and flexible design makes it the perfect solution for cruise line operators seeking a mobile X-ray inspection system that delivers high protection and operational efficiency. Its compact footprint means it can be easily manoeuvred onboard and conveniently stored within the vessel. It can also fit through a standard door, eliminating the need for complicated installations and concerns about fitting into tight spaces.

The system's smart image display features, including organic stripping and enhancement modes, provide superior discrimination between organic and inorganic materials, critical for the precise detection of explosives, drugs, and other contraband -- while its high throughput capability ensures that large volumes of luggage can be screened quickly and efficiently, minimizing delays and maintaining smooth operations.

The SDX 6040's advanced detection system provides a complete 100% view of every item, eliminating blind spots and significantly enhancing security. Additionally, the scanner integrates seamlessly with iCMORE AI technology, offering automated threat detection for a wide array of prohibited items, including currency, weapons, lithium batteries, and other hazardous goods. The system's algorithms can be updated as new threats emerge, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of the cruise industry.

Matthias Springer, VP of Sales at Smiths Detection Inc., said of the sales: "At Smiths Detection, we serve customers in a wide range of market sectors, with a significant focus on cruise lines. The SDX 6040 is revolutionizing maritime security, providing our customers with the highest levels of safety and assurance while maintaining efficient throughput of passengers. With superior image quality, portability, and flexibility, it is an ideal solution for the dynamic environments of cruise ships."

For more information about the SDX 6040 and to schedule a demonstration, visit www.smithsdetection.com/products/sdx-6040 or contact info@smithsdetection.com

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security, and defence. With more than 70 years of field-tested experience, Smiths Detection delivers the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological agents, and narcotics-helping make the world a safer place.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250411479497/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Tom Hufton/Matthew Young/Liam Gerrard

sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Smiths Detection

Corrina Gee, Head of Communications

Corrina.Gee@smithsdetection.com

+44 (0)79 0970 9811