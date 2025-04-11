AIM Congress 2025 Concludes in Abu Dhabi, Cementing UAE's Position as a Global Investment Hub

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th edition of AIM Congress concluded successfully at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), following three days of specialized discussions, strategic ministerial meetings, high-profile global forums, exhibitions, and networking sessions.

Held under the theme "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure," the event served as a powerful platform for uniting global leaders, policymakers, and investors to address pressing economic challenges and explore sustainable, forward-looking solutions.

Supported by UAE Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Ministry of Investment, this year's AIM Congress saw an exceptional turnout from heads of state, ministers, central bank governors, and mayors, alongside representatives from international organizations, financial institutions, and the private sector.

The event attended by 15,831 distinguished participants from 181 countries, including 207 high-level government officials, among them 9 heads of state and 74 ministers.

A total of 1,385 speakers contributed to 431 panel discussions and 11 workshops, alongside the presence of 435 media representatives. The event also featured 588 exhibitors and hosted 12,341 B2B,G2B & G2G meetings, emphasizing its role as a major platform for networking and business opportunities.The program also featured 13 roundtable meetings and 34 side forums. Additionally, 47 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed, reflecting the event's role as a catalyst for strategic global collaboration and investment partnerships.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, praised the Congress's outcomes, describing it as a milestone in the journey of the platform. He emphasized that the unprecedented participation of global leaders and decision-makers reflects the UAE's expanding role as a global hub for economic dialogue and investment.

H.E noted that the Congress's agenda had broadened to include timely themes such as artificial intelligence, clean technology, and sustainable supply chains, which contributed to the richness of discussions and the formation of new cross-border partnerships. Dr. Al Zeyoudi also highlighted that the congress's success coincides with the UAE's record-breaking achievements in foreign trade, a testament to the country's economic resilience and progressive trade policies. "AIM Congress is not only a platform for communication, but an effective tool for steering the course of global economic development toward a more sustainable and prosperous future.", he stated.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation emphasized that achieving success in organizing such a globally inclusive edition in Abu Dhabi reinforces the UAE's reputation as a pivotal meeting point for shaping the future of the global economy. Al Shezawi added that "AIM's mission extends beyond the event itself-it is about creating a sustainable system of global cooperation and partnerships that support innovation and unlock new opportunities for development".

The high-level Ministerial Session on International Trade brought together ministers and trade experts from across continents to discuss the role of open trade policies and international trade agreements in shaping the future of open markets, regional cooperation, and sustainable economic integration.

The session opened with H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, AIM Congress President, who highlighted the UAE's dynamic role in the global economy. He shared that the UAE achieved non-oil foreign trade of AED 3 trillion in 2024, a record annual increase of 14.6% compared to 2023, reflecting its successful diversification efforts. Furthermore, the UAE has signed 21 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) to date , underscoring the country's commitment to building long-term, stable, and inclusive trade partnerships. H.E. Al Zeyoudi emphasized adaptability, neutrality in geopolitical tensions, and global collaboration based on shared interests and economic alignment.

Moderated by Soraya Gargash, Principal Researcher at the UAE Ministry of Economy, the panel engaged in a robust dialogue on how open trade policies and international trade agreements can drive prosperity, foster stability, and serve as a tool for innovation and inclusion.

H.E. Nougi Acosta Jaen, Minister of Finance for the Republic of Costa Rica, emphasized collaboration over fragmentation. "Trade must be built on shared standards and regulatory harmonization," he noted. Warning against the inefficiencies of regional isolation, he emphasized that real development stems from transparency, coordination, and mutual respect among nations.

H.E. Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, brought a human-centered perspective to trade policy. "Trade is about people-farmers, workers, small businesses," he said. He cited New Zealand's partnership with Mexico as a model of mutually beneficial trade, noting that trade agreements are not merely legal instruments, but bridges that "create value, culture, and connection." His message was clear: "Find your strength, share it, and trade it."

H.E. Laura Gonzalez Hernandez, Minister of Economic Development for the State of Mexico, presented Mexico as a prime example of how strategic policy and diversified trade can drive innovation. "Mexico is not only a country of potential-we are a country of action," she said. By leveraging trade agreements and investing across sectors from agriculture to life sciences, Mexico is building an inclusive, opportunity-driven economy anchored in innovation and geographic connectivity.

H.E. Zaher Al Qatarneh, Secretary General of the Ministry of Investment of Jordan, opened his discussion by emphasizing the transformative potential of investment and trade operations. "Investment is not just a financial mechanism; it's about job creation, economic diversification, and empowering youth and women," he stated. Jordan's improved legislative and digital frameworks are setting the foundation for attracting quality investments, he said, noting that "cooperation-not isolation-is the key to building lasting economic bridges."

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), addressed the vulnerabilities in global supply chains and the urgency of diversification. "Predictability is the cornerstone of investor confidence," he stated. Mene stressed that Africa's trade future lies in intra-continental collaboration, regulatory harmonization, and industrial development. "AfCFTA is not just a trade pact-it's a development instrument," he affirmed, reiterating Africa's active role in shaping equitable global commerce.

The panelists agreed that the future of global trade depends on a continued commitment to multilateralism, modernization of trade systems, and a shared vision for inclusive economic growth. Trade agreements, when designed with inclusiveness and transparency at their core, can serve as powerful tools to unlock opportunity and build resilience across regions.

AIM Congress 2025 also proudly unveiled the winners of its Startup Pitch Competition, featuring high-potential ventures from around the world across Seed and Series A categories. Participants competed for investments, sponsorships, and acceleration opportunities in a highly dynamic showcase of innovation and entrepreneurial excellence.

The top startups were recognized for their creativity, impact, and potential to scale.

Winners in the Seed Startup Pitch Competition:

Winner: Neurabody (South Korea) - William Choi

1st Runner-Up: Viride GmbH (Germany) - Stefan Schmid

2nd Runner-Up: SAVE ME (UAE) - Zaynab Elhaj

3rd Runner-Up (shared): Sorise Tech (UAE) - Mohammad Farhan Kalim

3rd Runner-Up (shared): Startup Chaupal India (India) - Sumit Srivastawa

Winners in the Series A Startup Pitch Competition:

Winner: Coffee Cherry Beverage Co. LLC (Jordan) - Ramzi Marji

1st Runner-Up: Zinit Tech (UAE) - Ilia Shkabara

2nd Runner-Up: Carbelim Middle East Environmental (UAE) - Franklin Francis

3rd Runner-Up: Wedonet(Iraq) - Ranja Ali

3rd Runner-Up (shared): Carbelim Middle East Environmental(UAE) - Franklin Francis

Simultaneously, The AI Champion Awards at AIM Congress 2025 honored top innovators advancing AI-driven solutions across diverse sectors-

1. AI in Finance - Alexander Ionov - Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence Development, Bank Tochka (Russia)

2. AI in Project and Process Management - Fedorenko Mikhail - senior partner AI-Lazarus (Russia)

3. AI in Governance - Ilya Dushin - CEO Combox (UAE)

4. AI in Media&Entertainment - Anton Bogatushin - CEO AI BOG (Russia)

5. AI in E-Commerce - Vitaliy Klimov - CPO 24AI at Tochka Bank (Russia)

6. AI in Medicine - Andrey Povarenkin - CCO "AI Opinion" (UAE)

7. AI in Infrastructure - Abdulla Baghoum - Head of Technology Operations department, DU company (UAE)

8. ?AI in Commodities Trading - Mostafa Belkhayate - Springbox AI (UAE)

AIM Congress 2025 Summit concluded successfully, reaffirming its position as a leading global platform for strengthening economic partnerships, fostering innovation, and enabling sustainable investment worldwide. From the capital, Abu Dhabi, the congress continued to play its pivotal role in shaping the future of the global economy, laying the foundations for a new phase of growth and cross-border collaboration.

Contact: Shereen Al Musallami / 0526998032 / shereen.almusallami@aimcongress.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662796/AIM_Congress.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aim-congress-2025-concludes-in-abu-dhabi-cementing-uaes-position-as-a-global-investment-hub-302426498.html