Since 1993, the World Energy Outlook (WEO) of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has been an authoritative report on energy statistics and guiding future energy supply and demand developments. An examination of these reports, however, indicates that even the most progressive of WEO scenarios has vastly underestimated the growth of renewable energy technologies, especially solar PV. Since its founding in 1973, a fundamental purpose of the IEA has been the coordination of global responses to energy crises. With the ongoing climate crisis, IEA WEO scenarios have become the standard bearer for ...

