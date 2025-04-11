Meyer Burger has posted a CHF 210. 4 million ($256. 7 million) EBITDA loss for fiscal 2024, on sales of approximately €75 million. The Swiss PV manufacturer says its future is "highly uncertain" as it seeks new financing and works on restructuring plans to remain operational. From pv magazine Germany Swiss PV manufacturer Meyer Burger has reported a preliminary 2024 EBITDA loss of CHF 210. 4 million. In its preliminary financial results, it said its future is "highly uncertain," dependent on new financing and the successful implementation of its business plan. The final annual report will be published ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...