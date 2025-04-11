DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly 11-Apr-2025 / 12:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly DATE: April 10, 2025 In accordance with Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code, the resolution of our Bank's General Assembly regarding the selection of Güney Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. (EY) as an independent audit company to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank including the audit of the reports to be prepared in accordance with the Turkish Sustainability Reporting Standards published by the Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority for the fiscal year 2025 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 09.04.2025 and published on the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette numbered 11309 and dated 10.04.2025. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 382432 EQS News ID: 2116444 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

