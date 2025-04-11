Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
11.04.25
08:05 Uhr
2,380 Euro
+0,020
+0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.04.2025 13:39 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly 
11-Apr-2025 / 12:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Approval of the election of the Independent Audit Company by the General Assembly 
 
DATE: April 10, 2025 
 
 
In accordance with Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code, the resolution of our Bank's General Assembly regarding 
the selection of Güney Bagimsiz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müsavirlik A.S. (EY) as an independent audit company 
to carry out the audit of the financial reports of the Bank including the audit of the reports to be prepared in 
accordance with the Turkish Sustainability Reporting Standards published by the Public Oversight, Accounting and 
Auditing Standards Authority for the fiscal year 2025 and the other activities within the scope of the relevant 
regulations, was registered by the Istanbul Trade Registry Office on 09.04.2025 and published on the Turkish Trade 
Registry Gazette numbered 11309 and dated 10.04.2025. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 382432 
EQS News ID:  2116444 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2116444&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2025 07:07 ET (11:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
