Specialty Coffee Expo Rebrands as World of Coffee, Joining Globally Renowned Event Series

2026 Trade Show and Conference, Under New Name, Planned for San Diego, CA

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better, has announced the rebranding of its flagship North American event, the Specialty Coffee Expo, as World of Coffee.

The final edition under the Specialty Coffee Expo name will take place in Houston from April 25-27, 2025, before debuting as World of Coffee San Diego on April 10-12, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

Attendees and exhibitors at World of Coffee San Diego will continue to experience the same dynamic community and industry-leading event they have come to expect. The show will feature a diverse range of exhibitors, world-class workshops, cutting-edge technology, and elite coffee competitions, all within a globally recognized brand known for fostering business, community, and innovation. As excitement builds for World of Coffee San Diego, attendees can look forward to a fresh era of industry collaboration and discovery. The rebranded event will serve as the premier destination for professionals looking to expand their reach, explore new innovations, and build meaningful connections across the global coffee landscape.

"Renaming Expo to World of Coffee brings North America's premier coffee trade show into the globally recognized World of Coffee brand, reinforcing our commitment to international growth, collaboration, and innovation in the coffee industry," said Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association. "We chose the name World of Coffee because, in times of division, demonstrating unity is more important than ever. Our goal is to bring together coffee professionals and stakeholders worldwide, aligning the event with our broader purpose. World of Coffee will build on Expo's 30-year legacy, continuing to connect industry leaders, exhibitors, and enthusiasts to explore emerging trends, cutting-edge technology, and new business opportunities - all while celebrating the vibrant global coffee community."

With a 30-year legacy of growth and international expansion, the Specialty Coffee Expo was recently recognized as one of Trade Show Executive's 2024 Fastest 50 events for growth in total attendance. This momentum makes the transition to World of Coffee a natural next step in elevating North America's role within the global coffee industry.

As part of the World of Coffee series - which hosts premier coffee events in Central America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia - World of Coffee San Diego will provide an enhanced platform for ambitious businesses entering new markets and seeking to source from new regions. Since its inception in Europe in 2010, World of Coffee has consistently set new records as the largest and most influential coffee trade show, bringing together thousands of professionals from across the specialty coffee supply and value chain.

The Specialty Coffee Association plays a pivotal role as a global convener, helping businesses navigate international opportunities and challenges. Through World of Coffee San Diego, SCA will further its mission of connecting industry leaders, facilitating strategic partnerships, and providing a space for professionals to engage with emerging trends shaping the future of specialty coffee.

Booking is now open for exhibitors on the show floor at World of Coffee San Diego 2026 and interested exhibitors are encouraged to contact the SCA at exhibit@sca.coffee to secure booth space. For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please contact sponsorships@sca.coffee for more information on supporting this event.

The 2025 event, which will still be under the Specialty Coffee Expo name, will welcome more than 17,000 attendees from 85 countries to Houston, TX April 25-27. Educational programming included as part of the show's offering will cover the latest in sustainability, business innovation, scientific advancements, and specialty coffee trends. The expansive sold out Exhibition Hall will feature 649 exhibiting companies showcasing the best in coffee innovation, culture, and sustainability as well as networking opportunities that support commerce and trade. Registration for Specialty Coffee Expo is open at www.coffeeexpo.org. All SCA members receive a discount on registration. For sponsorship, exhibitor, or registration inquiries, email hello@sca.coffee or visit Specialty Coffee Expo.

About the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)

The Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) is the largest global coffee trade association dedicated to making coffee better by fostering a global coffee community and supporting activities to make specialty coffee a thriving, equitable, and sustainable endeavor for the entire value chain. Through collaboration and progressive approaches, it supports the industry through research, standards, education, and events. Working around the world, the SCA elevates worldwide standards, providing value and connectivity to the growing global community. To sponsor and support the Specialty Coffee Expo and the continued work of the SCA, contact sponsorships@sca.coffee. To learn more, visit sca.coffee or follow @specialtycoffeeassociation on social media.

