Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") has completed the sale of the 3% net smelter return ("NSR") on the Naranjillo property for a total of US$6,000,000 (the "Transaction") to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo"). (Previously announced on February 27, 2025 - "Plata Latina Announces Fresnillo to Purchase Naranjillo NSR for $8,610,000").

The Company retains a 2% NSR with Fortuna Mining Corp. on the La Joya project, which is located in the state of Hildago, Mexico.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals is a growth-focused company focused on exploring strategic opportunities within the mining industry. With a strong cash balance and led by a highly experienced team with a proven track record in identifying, optimizing and growing businesses, Plata Latina aims to create long-term value through acquisitions, partnerships and other strategic transactions. Plata Latina is actively evaluating opportunities. The Company also has a 2% NSR on the La Joya Project in Mexico.

