Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market open on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT) on the same day.

BuildDirect Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM (PDT) / 4:30 PM (EDT)

Live Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O9mCSndfR3aXnKrMapURYQ

The Company will host a Q&A session during the webinar.

The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the live webinar on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com.

