nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. The new report highlights nVent's achievements in each of its sustainability focus areas: People, Products, Planet and Governance. The report also highlights how nVent solutions support electrification, digitalization and sustainability efforts around the world.

"nVent is becoming a more focused electrical company committed to helping solve the challenges of the transforming global electrical industry," said Beth Wozniak, nVent Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "Electrification will bring us opportunities to build a more sustainable world. Our latest Sustainability Report highlights our commitment to sustainability and the meaningful progress we are making. We are excited for the future."

Report highlights include how nVent has:

Reduced normalized CO2e emissions by 47% compared to its baseline year of 2019.

Reached 85% of products in its New Product Introduction funnel with a positive sustainability impact.

Received recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the second consecutive year.

Achieved above global benchmark employee satisfaction recommend score from its 2024 Pulse Surveys of all employees.

At nVent, people and culture are a differentiator. Environmental stewardship and ethical business practices are integral to how the company operates. nVent's mission is to connect and protect, and it is building a more sustainable and electrified world.

A full copy of the 2024 Sustainability Report can be downloaded at nVent.com/about-nvent/sustainability.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

