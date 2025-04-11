BingX Xpool Opens 50,000 BABY Reward Pool for USDT Stakers

PANAMA CITY, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the BABY token has been added to its Xpool feature. Starting April 7 at 10:00 (UTC) through April 14 at 10:00 (UTC), BingX users can stake USDT in Xpool to share a total reward pool of 50,000 BABY Points. Participants can redeem BABY Points at a 1:1 ratio for BABY tokens, providing early access to Babylon's Bitcoin staking protocol without the need to lock actual BTC, ahead of BABY's official spot listing and perpetual futures trading on April 10.

BABY is the governance and utility token of Babylon, a protocol that allows native Bitcoin staking without bridging or wrapping BTC. The token powers validator delegation, governance functions, and staking incentives. Its addition to X-Pool reflects BingX's continued focus on providing access to promising early-stage projects through simple and flexible mechanisms.

By staking USDT in Xpool, BingX users gain a passive income opportunity tied to the growth of Bitcoin staking activity on Babylon. This is especially useful for those who want to participate in emerging staking models without the complexity of running nodes or interacting directly with smart contracts. Xpool ensures a streamlined process with no lock-up requirements and real-time reward tracking.

"Our users have been asking for more diverse and meaningful token options in Xpool. With BABY, we are offering them exposure to a unique staking protocol built specifically for Bitcoin holders", said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX. "You don't need to be a validator or bridge assets to benefit as you can just stake USDT through Xpool and start earning. It is simple, efficient, and designed with user control in mind."

Adding BABY to Xpool strengthens BingX's position as a flexible platform for low-barrier token engagement. The BABY Xpool campaign bridges trending DeFi utilities with a centralized, user-friendly experience to support novel protocols like Babylon while rewarding users who move early.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 20 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662787/1920x1080_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/5263627/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-xpool-opens-50-000-baby-reward-pool-for-usdt-stakers-302426547.html