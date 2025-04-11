ECARX Powers Launch of Geely Galaxy Xingyao 8, Delivering Cutting-Edge Intelligent Cockpit and Driving Experience

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its full-stack solution-including the Antora® 1000 computing platform, Skyland® Pro intelligent driving solution and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack-will power the Geely Galaxy Xingyao 8 PHEV sedan which began pre-sales on April 10, 2025.

By delivering automotive intelligence and user-centric functionality, ECARX's advanced technologies empower automakers to differentiate their offerings in a highly competitive market with cutting-edge features that redefine luxury and technology for consumers. These synergies transform every aspect of the vehicle-from immersive entertainment systems and intuitive controls to precise navigation capabilities and advanced safety features-into a cohesive experience that sets new benchmarks for modern vehicles.

Designed to align seamlessly with evolving E/E architectures and the industry's transition toward software-defined vehicles, ECARX's full-stack solution addresses the growing demand for scalable, high-performance, and cost-effective technologies that accelerate market entry for global automakers.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, "Galaxy Xingyao 8 is the first Geely vehicle to integrate all three platforms into one cohesive solution, showcasing the full potential of our advanced technologies to redefine luxury, interaction, and safety. This milestone comes as our solutions continue to contribute to the Galaxy brand's remarkable growth, with over 90,000 units sold in March 2025 alone, an increase of over 290% from a year ago. This reflects the strategic direction our R&D roadmap is headed in-with our high-performance solutions empowering automakers to accelerate market entry while delivering cutting-edge features that set new benchmarks for intelligent driving and user-centric experiences."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

