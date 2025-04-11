Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Michael Gentile announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") in connection with the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 5,250,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of Leviathan Gold Ltd. (the "Company") in the Company's non-brokered private placement.

Each Unit was comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile did not beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Gentile beneficially owns and controls, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 5,250,000 Common Shares and 2,625,000 Warrants, representing approximately 8.549% of the Company's issued and outstanding on an undiluted basis and approximately 12.29% on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Gentile has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248141

