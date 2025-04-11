Minimum Deposit Casinos Releases Analysis on How the US-China Trade War Could Impact Global Online Gambling

WATERFORD, Ireland, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimum Deposit Casinos (https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/) (MDC), a leading global casino resource portal and division of the OneTwenty Group, has released a new analysis highlighting the potential impact of the US-China trade war on the global online casino industry.

As tensions escalate between the two economic giants, MDC warns that the effects may reach far beyond Asian casino stocks - affecting the infrastructure that powers online gambling platforms worldwide.

Casino operators with heavy exposure to Asia, such as Melco Resorts and Las Vegas Sands, have seen share prices drop by as much as 9.8%. Meanwhile, U.S.-based companies like Wynn Resorts and MGM International have also experienced notable declines. But MDC's expert analysis suggests this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

"The first impacts won't come from gambling laws but from tech and finance disruptions," says a leading analyst at MDC. "Online casinos rely on international payment networks, cloud hosting, and fintech tools. If those start getting caught in the crossfire, players and operators everywhere will feel it."

MDC's report outlines potential risks including delayed payouts, currency volatility, tighter financial regulations, and increased costs for cloud-based operations. While land-based casino stocks face short-term dips, the digital gambling world could be facing a longer-term restructuring.

Despite the uncertainty, MDC remains committed to monitoring trends and keeping players informed as the industry adapts to a shifting global economy.

