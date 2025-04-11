Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: ADRhedged ETFs Moving to NYSE Arca

Precidian Investments, an industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products, today announced that, effective April 23, 2025, it will be moving its suite of ADRhedged ETFs to NYSE Arca, the top U.S. exchange for ETFs.

The current lineup includes:

ADRH Name ADRH Ticker AstraZeneca PLC ADRhedged AZNH HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged HSBH Shell plc ADRhedged SHEH BP p.l.c. ADRhedged BPH GSK plc ADRhedged GSKH Novo Nordisk A/S (B Shares) ADRhedged NVOH SAP SE ADRhedged SAPH Arm Holdings PLC ADRhedged ARMH ASML Holding NV ADRhedged ASMH STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged STHH Toyota Motor Corporation ADRhedged TMH

ADRhedged ETFs provide simple, cost-effective access to a number of the largest, most widely held international companies by U.S investors. Consisting of an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) and an embedded currency hedge, these innovative vehicles are designed to provide easy ownership of internationally based companies, while simultaneously seeking to mitigate the associated volatility between the local currency of the issuing company and the U.S. dollar.

"International equities provide investors access to world-class companies, but many investors, and even financial advisors, purchasing these names through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may not realize they are also taking on an additional variable of currency exposure," said Stuart Thomas, Founding Principal at Precidian Investments. "While currency fluctuations can impact performance in either direction, the ultimate challenge has been that this risk has largely been unaddressed. Our strategies aim to solve this through a simple, cost-effective way of delivering hedged exposure to some of the most in-demand names outside of the U.S."

"The NYSE is pleased to welcome ADRhedged ETFs to NYSE Arca's listing community," said Tim Reilly, Head of Exchange Traded Solutions at NYSE. "Precidian Investments shares our focus on delivering world-class, innovative products to global investors."

About Precidian Investments

Precidian Investments® is an industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products, specializing in exchange-traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund development, and associated trading and pricing technologies.

Disclosures

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (844) 954-5333 or visit our website at www.adrhedged.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. As with any investment, you could lose all or part of your investment in the Series, and the Series performance could trail that of other investments.

Market Risk. The prices of the securities in the Series are subject to the risk associated with investing in the stock market, including sudden and unpredictable drops in value. An investment in the Series may lose money.

Currency Hedging Risk. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates affect the value of ADRs, the Series enters into the Currency Hedge Contract in order to seek to minimize the impact of fluctuations in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the Local Currency. While this approach is designed to minimize the impact of currency fluctuations on Series returns, it does not necessarily eliminate the Series exposure to the Local Currency. Currency hedges are sometimes subject to imperfect matching between the Currency Hedge Contract and the currencies that the contract intends to hedge, and there can be no assurance that the Currency Hedge Contract will be effective. The return of the Currency Hedge Contract will not perfectly offset the actual fluctuations between the Local Currency and the U.S.

Currency Swap Risk. In order to hedge currency risk, the Series enters into a Currency Hedge Contract. The Currency Hedge Contract is subject to market risk, risk of default by the other party to the transaction, known as "counterparty risk," and risk of imperfect correlation between profit or loss on the Currency Hedge Contract and the underlying currency exchange rate.

Issuer Concentration Risk. Because the Series only invests in the ADRs of the Company and the Currency Hedge Contract, the Series may be adversely affected by the performance of the Company, subject to increased price volatility and more susceptible to adverse economic, market, political or regulatory occurrences affecting the Company or industry.

Foreign Market Risk. Because non-U.S. exchanges may be open on days when the Series does not price its Shares, the value of the underlying securities of the ADRs in the Series portfolio may change on days when Shareholders will not be able to purchase or sell the Series Shares, regardless of whether there is an active U.S. market for Shares.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Series is non-diversified and holds Portfolio Securities of only one particular issuer. As a result, the Series may have greater volatility than other diversified funds.

Management Risk. The Series is subject to the risk that the Manager's investment management strategy, the implementation of which is subject to a number of constraints, may not produce the intended results.

New Series Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Series has limited operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Series market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.

Media Contact:

Trevor Davis, Gregory FCA for Precidian

215-475-5931

trevor@gregoryfca.com

