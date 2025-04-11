Epomaker Inc: Epomaker at Global Sources Consumer Electronics: Innovating Keyboards and Engaging With Global Users

Epomaker will showcase various highly anticipated keyboard products at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics event, each embodying innovation and craftsmanship.

Staying true to its brand philosophy of "From the community, For the community", Epomaker actively participates in major global expos, engaging deeply with user communities, sharing cutting-edge products, and listening to users worldwide. On April 11, 2025, Epomaker will appear at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics show in Hong Kong.

Event Details:

Date: April 11th- 14th, 2025

Venue: Asia-World-Expo, Hong Kong SAR

Hall No.: Hall-1

Booth#: 1E10

As a leading brand in innovative mechanical keyboards, Epomaker will showcase a series of meticulously crafted products at this event.

The Epomaker Magcore 87

It has become a hot topic among keyboard enthusiasts with its inductive switches, which offer precise and adjustable actuation points. By integrating inductive switches, this keyboard eliminates the need for physical contact to register keystrokes, which ensures ultra-fast response times, and high precision. At the core of the inductive switches is adjustable actuation, allowing users to fine-tune the actuation point of each key to suit their personal preferences.

The Epomaker Carbon60

This is the brand's first carbon fiber keyboard, combining lightness with durability. The stylish spray paint gives the keyboard a fashionable and aesthetic look. The DSA low-profile keycaps feature a flat design with uniform key heights, minimizing typing movement, and delivering a lighter and faster typing experience. The Epomaker Carbon 60 supports QMK/VIA, and also allows for seamless switching between multiple operating systems and devices.

The Epomaker TH85/TH99

The TH series of keyboards is developed in response to market demands and community feedback. With ongoing upgrades during development, these models offer a variety of layouts to meet different customer needs. These keyboards feature an advanced Gasket Mounted design, combined with five layers of soft sound-dampening materials. This unique structure makes the keyboard sound softer and the typing feel smoother. The high comfort level and cost-effectiveness make this series a favorite among users.

The Epomaker Luma 84

This is an ideal Low-Profile switch aluminum keyboard for office use. Compared to traditional mechanical switches, the low-profile switch has a shorter key travel, reducing the keystroke distance. This not only offers a quicker, more responsive typing experience but also enhances overall efficiency. With QMK and VIA programmability, you can automate repetitive tasks with macros, allowing for a more flexible and customized workflow.

In addition to the keyboards, the booth will also showcase accessories such as mice and switches, offering a comprehensive experience for attendees. Interactive activities, along with beautiful gifts and professional team members available to answer questions, will further enhance the experience. Epomaker looks forward to meeting global users at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics show to explore the infinite possibilities of mechanical keyboards.

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc

