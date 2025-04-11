ClearCOGS Secures $3.8M in Oversubscribed Seed Round to Transform Restaurant Operations and Tackle Food Waste

Investment Led by Closed Loop Partners, With Participation From Myriad Venture Partners and Level Up Ventures, to Accelerate Adoption of AI Ops and Predictive Analytics in the Restaurant Industry

ClearCOGS , a leading provider of AI-powered predictive analytics for restaurants, today announced it has raised $3.8 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The investment was led by Closed Loop Partners' Venture Group , with additional participation from Myriad Venture Partners , and Level Up Ventures , a venture arm of Hearst Corporation.

ClearCOGS AI Forecasting

A visual diagram showcasing the predictive forecasting capabilities of ClearCOGS Restaurant Ops AI. On the left side, multiple data sources are illustrated with icons and labels. These inputs are funneled into the ClearCOGS system.

ClearCOGS provides restaurant operators with precise daily forecasts to optimize food preparation, ordering, and staffing decisions. By addressing the industry's chronic challenge of food waste - responsible for over $25 billion in annual losses in the U.S. - the technology enhances operational efficiency while helping operators make smarter, real-time decisions that drive both profitability and sustainability.

"Food waste prevention is essential to building a sustainable and profitable restaurant industry," said Danielle Joseph, Managing Director and Head of the Closed Loop Ventures Group at Closed Loop Partners. "ClearCOGS offers an impactful solution that aligns perfectly with our mission to build a circular economy. By providing clarity and precision to restaurant operators, ClearCOGS is helping to reduce food waste while simultaneously driving stronger business outcomes."

Hearst , the leading global diversified media, information, and services company, also participated in the round through its early-stage investment arm Level Up Ventures.

"Hearst launched Level Up Ventures to empower underrepresented founders. ClearCOGS is driving meaningful change by helping restaurants operate more efficiently and reduce food waste - a win for both profitability and sustainability" said Shashi Srikantan, Managing Director of Level Up Ventures. "We're excited to support their growth and continued impact."

ClearCOGS leverages advanced AI technology to translate complex operational data into clear, daily guidance, enabling restaurant operators to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance profitability in an industry historically burdened by tight margins and unpredictable demand.

"At ClearCOGS, we believe restaurant operators shouldn't have to navigate uncertainty alone," said Matt Wampler, CEO of ClearCOGS. "This funding empowers us to extend our reach and deliver the practical, reliable forecasting tools that restaurant operators need to consistently achieve better operational outcomes."

Myriad Venture Partners, a firm investing in next-generation leaders in AI and enterprise software, recognizes the transformative potential of ClearCOGS' solutions. "ClearCOGS exemplifies the type of startups we welcome into our portfolio: those leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive new efficiencies into the DNA of our top industries," said Chris Fisher, Founder and Managing Partner at Myriad Venture Partners. "We're excited to back a company with a platform that sets a bold new standard for how AI can drive lasting, tech-enabled transformation in food service."

The $3.8 million Seed round funding will accelerate ClearCOG's product development and customer acquisition efforts, positioning the company to rapidly expand its presence in the food service sector. ClearCOGS is already trusted by leading restaurant brands to optimize operational decisions, reduce waste, and elevate overall profitability.

About ClearCOGS

ClearCOGS is an AI-driven forecasting solution designed specifically for restaurant operations. Its predictive analytics simplify critical daily decisions around food prep, ordering, and staffing - helping restaurants reduce food waste, improve operational efficiency, and maximize profitability. To learn more, visit www.clearcogs.com .

About Closed Loop Partners

Closed Loop Partners is at the forefront of building the circular economy, comprised of an investment group managing venture capital, buyout private equity and catalytic private credit investment strategies, Closed Loop Capital Management; an innovation center, the Center for the Circular Economy; and an operating group, Closed Loop Builders. The firm's venture capital strategy, the Closed Loop Ventures Group, has been investing early-stage capital into companies developing breakthrough circular solutions for foundational materials that underpin and significantly influence a wide array of vital sectors of the economy. Closed Loop Partners is based in New York City and is a registered B Corp. To learn about the Closed Loop Ventures Group and apply for funding, visit www.closedlooppartners.com .

About Level Up Ventures

Level Up Ventures is a mission-driven investment vehicle created by Hearst to close the wealth gap through investment in high-growth startups led by Black and Latino founders. By coupling financial investment with a deep bench of in-house support, Level Up Ventures positions teams for success by exposing them to diverse thought, capabilities, and expertise. For more information, visit www.levelupventures.com .

About Myriad Venture Partners

Myriad Venture Partners is an early-stage venture firm defining the future of business solutions. Investing in visionary AI, clean technology, and B2B software leaders, Myriad brings decades of expertise and a robust corporate and financial partnership network. By connecting entrepreneurs, corporate partners, industry leaders, and co-investors, Myriad is changing the ways businesses operate, compete, and create value.

Contact Information

SOURCE: ClearCOGS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire