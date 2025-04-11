ArmorSource, LLC.: ArmorSource Awarded Contract for 30,000 CREW II Helmets by U.S. Army

DLA places major new order for ultra-lightweight ballistic helmets, expanding ArmorSource's role in military modernization

Following the successful delivery of 14,000 units of its next-generation CREW II Advanced Combat Vehicle Crewman (ACVC) helmet system, ArmorSource has been awarded a major follow-on contract by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Valued at $18.6 million, the new order includes up to 30,000 additional ACVC helmets to be delivered over the next five years.

The CREW II helmet is the only ultra-lightweight, Gen II ballistic ACVC helmet shell currently available worldwide. Engineered specifically for tank and armored vehicle crews, it offers superior ballistic and environmental protection at a significantly reduced weight compared to legacy systems. The shell is compatible with modern communication systems and noise-canceling technologies, supporting optimal performance in the most demanding battlefield environments.

Already fielded by several NATO and allied armed forces, the CREW II has become the preferred choice for militaries seeking to modernize their vehicle crew protection without compromising comfort or operational efficiency.

With a monthly production capacity of up to 15,000 advanced Gen II helmet systems - including the CREW II for armored vehicle personnel, the Aire II for general military combatants, and the Aire LE for law enforcement - ArmorSource ranks among the world's largest manufacturers of protective headgear.

"We view this latest order as a powerful vote of confidence from the U.S. government and military," said Timothy McNeal, ArmorSource Vice President of Operations. "Our unwavering focus on safety and continuous technical innovation has enabled us to deliver what we believe is the most advanced combat helmet system available today."

ArmorSource continues to expand its global footprint, delivering cutting-edge protection solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern warfare - while maintaining its core commitment to mission readiness and soldier safety.

About ArmorSource:

ArmorSource is one of the world's leading manufacturers of ballistic helmets and advanced head protection systems, serving military and law enforcement organizations across the United States, Europe, and beyond. ArmorSource Next Generation Helmets provide ultra-lightweight protection with enhanced ballistic, environmental, and mechanical performance.

