Alcoutim solar plant will be able to store energy in periods of excess production to sell it to the grid when it is most needed, maximizing its value.

The battery system, in sunny southern Portugal, is Galp's first storage unit and Powin's first unit in Europe.

Galp, Portugal's leading integrated energy company, and Powin, a U.S. based global energy storage integrator, completed the commissioning and injected the first electrons of stored energy to the grid from a utility-scale battery energy storage system at Galp's largest solar power plant in the country.

Installed near Alcoutim, in the southern region of the Algarve, the 5 MW/20 MWh battery system, Powin's first project in Europe, enhances the site's ability to dispatch renewable energy to the grid when it needs it most and optimizes grid stability, thus becoming an important tool in the expanding market for grid system services.

With a combined capacity of 144 MW, the plants in the Alcoutim region produce enough energy to power 80,000 homes while avoiding 75,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

"We are leaping ahead in the learning curve, managing complex energy systems and offering a new range of services and opportunities to customers, while contributing to a stable and sustainable energy system," said Georgios Papadimitriou, Galp's Executive Vice-President of Renewables, New Business, and Innovation.

"This project represents a critical step in Powin's journey as we expand internationally to meet the growing demand for energy storage solutions in Europe," said Brian Kane, Chief Projects Officer at Powin. "By partnering with forward-thinking organizations like Galp and leveraging high-performance converter technology from Hitachi Energy, we've demonstrated our ability to deliver reliable and innovative solutions that help decarbonize the grid."

The battery energy storage project utilizes Powin's Centipede Stack750 and a power conversion system from Hitachi Energy, underscoring the importance of partnership between global companies in supporting Europe's energy transition.

"We appreciate the ongoing relationship with Powin and Galp," said Alberto Prieto, Head of Power Conversion Solutions for Hitachi Energy. "Our converters remain the prime choice for IPPs and integrators seeking grid stability and flexibility, along with digital enablement for operations and business processes for a more sustainable and secure grid."

Galp is one of the main producers of photovoltaic solar energy in the Iberian Peninsula, with 1.5 GW of installed renewable generation capacity and 400 MW new renewable capacity to be installed by 2026.

About Galp

Galp is an energy company committed to developing efficient and sustainable solutions in its operations and in the integrated offers it provides to its customers. We create simple, flexible, and competitive solutions for the energy or mobility needs of both large industries and small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the individual consumer. Our offer includes various forms of energy from electricity produced with renewable sources to natural gas and liquid fuels. As a producer, we extract oil and natural gas from reservoirs located kilometers below the sea surface, and we are also one of the main Iberian producers of solar-based electricity. We contribute to the economic development of the countries in which we operate and to the social progress of our host communities. Galp directly employs more than 7,000 people. More information at www.galp.com.

About Powin, LLC (Powin)

Powin is a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator dedicated to enabling clean, reliable energy. With data-driven software controls, proven hardware, and experienced end-to-end project execution, Powin delivers scalable systems tailored to meet the needs of modern energy demand. Supported by a globally diversified, ethically sourced supply chain, Powin bolsters energy distribution to alleviate grid congestion, reduce costs, and strengthen aging infrastructure. Relentlessly focused on innovation and lasting value, Powin optimizes energy management, mitigates risk, and ensures predictable energy throughout the lifetime of its projects. To learn more please visit www.powin.com.

