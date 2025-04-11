Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.37 per Share

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the first quarter of 2025 which is an increase of $0.01 per share, as compared to the prior quarter. This regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share is 2.8% higher than the previous quarter cash dividend and 5.7% higher than the quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024. This dividend is payable on May 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2025

"The increase of the quarterly dividend continues our history of providing a meaningful and stable cash return to our stockholders, despite ongoing financial market volatility and concerns about the economic outlook," said M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our success of growing loans and deposits in 2024 has carried us into 2025 with a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and will allow us to continue executing strategic priorities to maximize earnings and stockholder value."

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact

Philip E. O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire