Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.04.2025 15:26 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.37 per Share

Finanznachrichten News

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the first quarter of 2025 which is an increase of $0.01 per share, as compared to the prior quarter. This regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share is 2.8% higher than the previous quarter cash dividend and 5.7% higher than the quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024. This dividend is payable on May 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2025

"The increase of the quarterly dividend continues our history of providing a meaningful and stable cash return to our stockholders, despite ongoing financial market volatility and concerns about the economic outlook," said M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our success of growing loans and deposits in 2024 has carried us into 2025 with a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and will allow us to continue executing strategic priorities to maximize earnings and stockholder value."

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact
Philip E. O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.