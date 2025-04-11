London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Europe's largest mining event, Resourcing Tomorrow has released the first Agenda at a Glance ahead of its return to London on December 2nd - 4th, 2025. With geopolitical uncertainty, energy security concerns, and the transition to renewables at a crossroads, the mining sector is at the epicentre of the global economy with an opportunity.

Building on last year's successful Breaking Out of the Echo Chamber theme, this year's event will continue to explore the challenges and opportunities driving the sector's transformation- from securing critical minerals and navigating global geopolitics to advancing sustainability and leveraging innovation.

This first agenda once again sets the scene for an industry-wide dialogue that challenges conventional thinking and redefines mining's role in the future of energy and infrastructure.

Key topics include Critical Minerals & Global Geopolitics; Unlocking Opportunities for a Sustainable and Secure Energy Future; Building Community Engagement in Mining; Permitting with Purpose: Streamlining for Sustainable Growth; and Transforming Decision-Making Processes with AI, Data, and Other Innovations. Together, these topics promise to tackle the prominent issues of today's evolving landscape.

"Resourcing Tomorrow continues to drive bold dialogue and strategic action across the mining industry," said Nick Rastall, Portfolio Director of Resourcing Tomorrow. "With supply chains, sustainability, and industry collaboration yet again at the forefront, this year's event will unite leaders to shape the future of mining. By fostering innovation and meaningful partnerships, we aim to drive tangible progress across the sector."

Bringing together over 2,000 professionals comprising mining executives, government representatives, investors, solution providers, and technology pioneers, Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 offers a platform for forward-thinking discussions that will shape the sector's future.

New & Expanded Features at Resourcing Tomorrow:

Leadership Roundtables - Exclusive, closed-door sessions under the Chatham House Rule, bringing senior industry leaders together to discuss key challenges and develop actionable solutions.

- Exclusive, closed-door sessions under the Chatham House Rule, bringing senior industry leaders together to discuss key challenges and develop actionable solutions. Country & Regional Pavilions - Dedicated pavilions showcasing key mining projects, sustainability initiatives, and regional expertise, offering a deeper understanding of global mining opportunities.

- Dedicated pavilions showcasing key mining projects, sustainability initiatives, and regional expertise, offering a deeper understanding of global mining opportunities. Government Roundtable at the London Stock Exchange - A prestigious gathering of leaders from 40+ nations, including 20 Ministers and top-tier executives, to discuss the critical role of minerals in shaping global policy frameworks.

Returning Event Highlights:

Mining Pitch Battles - Mines and Money's high-energy competition featuring four intense rounds, culminating in a Grand Final where mining companies pitch their projects to expert investors.

- Mines and Money's high-energy competition featuring four intense rounds, culminating in a Grand Final where mining companies pitch their projects to expert investors. Technology Pitch Battles - A dynamic showcase of three tech start-ups presenting their innovations to a panel of five investors.

- A dynamic showcase of three tech start-ups presenting their innovations to a panel of five investors. Women in Mining Lounge - A dedicated networking space fostering collaboration and discussion on diversity and inclusion within the mining industry.

- A dedicated networking space fostering collaboration and discussion on diversity and inclusion within the mining industry. NextGen @ Resourcing Tomorrow [Expanded Student Programme] - offering daily conference sessions, interactive show floor experiences, and networking events that connect students with industry leaders.

Join Us in London This December

Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 is the catalyst for progress, bringing together industry leaders to ignite innovation, forge strategic partnerships, and shape the future of mining.

Dates: December 2nd - 4th, 2025

Location: London, UK

