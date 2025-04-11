Healthcare Under Attack: Patients, Providers, and Tech Vendors Rally for Federal Action Against Workplace Violence - Black Book Research Survey

Despite overwhelming public and industry support, federal action to prevent workplace violence in hospitals remains stalled in Congress, leaving frontline caregivers unprotected amid rising daily injury rates.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average of 57 healthcare workers are injured every day due to workplace violence-resulting in lost workdays, job reassignment, or the need for medical care. Incident reports and national data confirm a persistent upward trend in verbal threats, physical assaults, and repeated aggression, particularly in emergency departments and behavioral health units.

A new national survey from Black Book Research, conducted among 240 respondents-including emergency department physicians, nurses, hospital-based staff, and 200 healthcare consumers-reveals strong support for immediate legislative action. Key findings include:

• 98% of hospital staff and 93% of healthcare consumers support federal legislation mandating workplace violence prevention measures. • 100% of staff report experiencing or witnessing workplace violence, and nearly all believe current safety protocols are inadequate. • 64% have formally documented a violent incident, while 29% often avoid reporting due to fear of retaliation, management inaction, or normalization of violence. • Among healthcare consumers, nearly 90% say violence against providers undermines trust in hospitals and that zero-tolerance policies enhance their confidence in receiving safe care.

The survey coincides with growing momentum behind H.R. 2663, the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. This legislation mandates that OSHA establish a national standard, compelling healthcare employers to implement advanced workplace violence prevention frameworks, execute ongoing risk assessments, provide cutting-edge training in conflict de-escalation techniques, ensure accessible and secure incident reporting mechanisms, and engage frontline staff directly in safety protocols. Despite strong bipartisan backing and overwhelming public endorsement, the bill remains stalled in the House Subcommittee on Work and Welfare, hindered by procedural complexities and competing legislative priorities.

Respondents also highlighted critical technological and organizational strategies to curb hospital workplace violence effectively:

• Deployment of comprehensive, high-tech security infrastructure including advanced panic alarms, AI-enhanced video surveillance systems, and sophisticated controlled-access technologies • Enforcement of digitally integrated zero-tolerance policies, streamlined reporting platforms, and robust accountability measures • Implementation of rapid-response Behavioral Emergency Response Teams (BERTs) utilizing real-time communication and location-tracking technologies • Advanced mental health and trauma support solutions leveraging telehealth platforms and predictive analytics to proactively identify and support at-risk staff

Technology vendors are supporting these safety efforts by deploying real-time response tools and proactive risk management solutions. Their innovations are aligning closely with the objectives of H.R. 2663, demonstrating how healthcare IT can serve as a frontline defense against violence in clinical settings.

"Technology is now a cornerstone of prevention strategies in hospital safety plans," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Healthcare IT vendors play a vital role in safeguarding hospital staff by embedding safety-focused features into the software and services used every day. From predictive analytics that flag potential escalation risks to integrated real-time alert systems and AI-driven surveillance, these technologies are no longer optional-they are essential tools in the fight to reduce workplace violence and prevent injuries."

EHR-Integrated Safety Solutions:

• Epic Systems: Integrates risk flags and behavioral alerts directly into clinical workflows to proactively address potential threats, enabling quicker identification and management of violent behaviors. • Oracle Health: Offers patient behavior history tracking and comprehensive staff safety tools, enabling proactive management of high-risk scenarios to mitigate potential threats. • MEDITECH: Embeds staff communication tools and risk alerts within its EHR, streamlining real-time communication and responses to safety incidents, promoting rapid coordination. • Qualifacts: Provides real-time emergency department coordination and notifications, improving situational awareness and effective response during incidents. • Commure: Uses AI-powered threat response integrated with EHRs, automating detection and management of threats to reduce staff burnout and violence risks. • RLDatix: Specializes in comprehensive incident reporting, risk management, and proactive safety alerts, efficiently managing incidents and enhancing frontline staff safety.

AI-Driven Monitoring and Escalation Detection Systems:

• Vocera (Stryker): Wearable technology provides real-time situational awareness, immediate alerts, and precise location tracking, ensuring swift response to threats. • Wobot Intelligence: AI-enhanced video analytics detect abnormal behaviors in real-time, instantly alerting security personnel. • Care.ai: Ambient monitoring solutions use predictive analytics to identify early aggression, enabling early intervention. • RevealDx: AI-based behavior analytics integrated with security systems for continuous monitoring and real-time threat identification. • CENTEGIX: Wearable duress buttons provide instant alerts and precise locations, significantly reducing response times. • Cognosos: Real-time location systems (RTLS) continuously track staff and equipment, enhancing emergency responses. • Scylla: AI-powered video threat analytics integrate with existing surveillance, providing instant threat detection and response capabilities. • Oddity.ai: Specialized video violence detection seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for immediate incident response. • Valiance Solutions (HospitalGuard AI): Real-time threat detection using advanced AI algorithms to continuously monitor and address security risks. • IntelliSee: AI-powered monitoring proactively detects threats and provides actionable alerts for swift security intervention.

Audio Analytics and Real-Time Alerts:

• Security 101: Advanced audio analytics detect verbal aggression, gunshots, and alarming sounds, instantly alerting security teams.

Predictive Analytics and Training Tools:

• American Medical Compliance (AMC): Online training modules and virtual reality programs designed specifically to help healthcare workers effectively recognize, manage, and respond to workplace violence, significantly enhancing preparedness and resilience.

As bipartisan momentum builds, the healthcare community is calling on Congress to advance H.R. 2663 without further delay. Findings from this Black Book Research study underscore the urgent need for federal intervention to protect frontline healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.

How You Can Get Involved: Support Safer Workplaces for Healthcare Providers

With workplace violence in healthcare on the rise and critical legislation like H.R. 2663 still stalled in Congress, healthcare professionals, patients, and advocates can make a difference by taking action through trusted organizations and direct outreach.

Join advocacy efforts through professional organizations and associations: • American Nurses Association (ANA): ANA Advocacy Toolkit - Workplace Violence • American Hospital Association (AHA): AHA Workplace Violence Resources • Emergency Nurses Association (ENA): ENA Workplace Violence Advocacy • National Nurses United (NNU): NNU Advocacy on Workplace Violence • Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA): OSHA: Workplace Violence in Healthcare

Contact Your Member of Congress: Urge your House representative to support H.R. 2663 - Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. Find your representative: U.S. House of Representatives Directory Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121 Ask to be connected to your Representative's office and express your support for H.R. 2663.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire