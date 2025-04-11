TSS Photography: Just One of 50 Companies Named a 2025 Top Low-Cost Franchise by FBR

Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in TSS Photography

TSS Photography was identified by independent franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as a 2025 Top Low-Cost Franchise.

Top Low-Cost Franchises of 2025



TSS Photography is the nation's leading youth sports and school photography franchise, with over 40 years of experience delivering high-quality, hassle-free photo day services to communities across the United States. TSS franchisees benefit from a scalable, seasonal business model with robust training, proprietary workflow systems, and a supportive community of fellow owners-all with a startup investment of around $40,000.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

More than 12,000 franchisees representing 125 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. The brands that were named to the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in FBR's satisfaction survey.

"It's a common misconception that buying a franchise is too expensive for the average person seeking to start a business. What many people don't know is that there are very solid franchise opportunities that provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don't require a huge financial investment," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Approximately one-third of the award-winning brands on our list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises have initial investments starting under $75K. With financing, many can be started for as little as $20K, with a few options starting under $15K. More importantly, these 50 franchises have average owner satisfaction 20% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for anyone considering franchise ownership."

TSS Photography's survey data showed the following:

Overall franchise system evaluation scored a 78 FSI

Core Values received a score of 88 FSI

Franchise Community scored a 85 SFI

"At TSS Photography, our franchisees are at the heart of everything we do. We're honored to be named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review because it reflects our unwavering commitment to franchisee success," said Alison Counts, Director of Franchising for TSS Photography. "We've designed our business model to be accessible, supportive, and scalable-empowering our owners to build flexible, profitable businesses while serving their local communities."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2025 Top Franchises.

About TSS Photography

TSS Photography is the premier franchise provider of school, sports, and event photography in the U.S., serving local communities for over four decades. With proprietary technology, streamlined systems, and unmatched training, TSS empowers franchise owners to build strong, service-driven businesses. Learn more at www.tssfranchisebusiness.com.

SOURCE: TSS Photography

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire