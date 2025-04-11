L A M Y: CREG Partners with LAMY Inc. to Launch Green Energy NFTs and Metaverse-Based Energy Storage Demonstration Project

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG), a leading provider of energy storage and clean energy technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with LAMY Inc. (OTC PINK:LMMY), an international EdTech innovator. This groundbreaking collaboration integrates CREG's energy expertise with LAMY's gamified education platform to jointly launch green energy storage NFTs and the world's first Metaverse-based energy storage demonstration project.

The partnership represents a major milestone in CREG's long-term ESG and digital transformation strategy, expanding the application of energy storage technologies into educational and Web3 environments, while also unlocking innovative opportunities in sustainable finance.

Strategic Collaboration Highlights:

Green Energy Storage NFTs - Bridging Clean Energy and Digital Assets CREG and LAMY will co-develop and launch a limited-edition series of green energy NFTs, backed by real-world energy storage projects. These NFTs will be integrated into LAMY's TwoPlus1® virtual economy, enabling users to experience interactive green finance education, explore real-time energy scenarios, and participate in digital green investments. Launch of the Metaverse Energy Storage Demonstration Base CREG's cutting-edge energy storage technologies will be digitally rendered in the TwoPlus1® metaverse platform as an immersive learning and interaction environment. Users will be able to explore, simulate, and manage virtual energy systems-providing a gamified yet informative approach to clean energy awareness and public engagement.

Executive Commentary:

"This collaboration not only expands the application of our energy storage systems into new interactive formats, but also introduces an innovative pathway to engage the next generation in clean energy knowledge and ESG investment culture," said a CREG spokesperson.

Key Investment Highlights:

Technology Commercialization: Energy storage assets are transformed into digital collectibles, creating new monetization paths and visibility for CREG's core solutions.

Cross-Industry Application: Expands the utility of storage technology into education, gamification, and metaverse domains.

ESG Value Creation: Aligns with global sustainable finance trends by introducing ESG-compatible digital products to new investor groups.

Global Brand Expansion: Leverages LAMY's international reach and young user base to build CREG's reputation across next-generation markets.

About China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)

CREG is a leading innovator in energy storage and clean energy systems. The company specializes in advanced energy storage technologies, energy efficiency solutions, and integrated resource recovery. CREG is committed to supporting the global transition toward sustainable energy, carbon neutrality, and smart grid modernization.

