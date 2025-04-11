United States (USA) UAV (Drone) Market worth $5,470.1 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The US UAV (Drone) market is projected to reach USD 5,470.1 million by 2029 from an estimated USD 3,345.4 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The UAV market is growing rapidly as military agencies invest in advanced unmanned systems to meet evolving needs. Commercial sectors are also harnessing drone technology for tasks like aerial surveillance and logistics. In addition, applications in agriculture, construction, and utilities are boosting operational efficiency. Supportive government policies are further driving innovation and investment across the industry.

The civil segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the US UAV (Drone) market in 2023.

Based on Type, The US UAV (Drone) market is segmented into Fixed wing, rotary wing and hybrid wing. Rotary-wing drones, due to their VTOL capability, can function in a broader range of environments than fixed-wing drones, as they eliminate the requirement of any additional setup or space to facilitate their takeoff and landing. Moreover, the ability of these drones to hover over places makes them ideal for filmmaking, surveillance, and imaging applications. Rotary-wing drones are of two types, namely, single rotor or multirotor. The multirotor drones are further classified into biopters, tricopters, quadcopters, hexacopters, and octocopters.

Multicopters, especially small ones, use batteries as power sources. This limits their flight endurance. While some multicopters can be equipped with fuel cells to enhance their flight times, their internal combustion engines are either too large or too insensitive for their operations, depending on the fast modifications in rotor speeds of multicopters.

The Defense & Governement segment accounted for the largest share of the platform segment in the US UAV (Drone) market in 2023.

Based on platform, The US UAV (Drone) market is segmented into Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Governement. Governments of different countries worldwide are using drones for law enforcement and governance applications owing to their compactness and quick service. Drones are used in the defense sector to provide battlefield intelligence. Today, the armed forces of different countries across the globe do not rely completely on human scouts for information gathering. They use drones, as they can remain almost invisible to enemy forces. Drones help monitor enemy forces or specific areas and send video feeds to the concerned ground stations with the help of GPS. These drones are used in ISR operations to record information about potential targets that are otherwise difficult to detect.

The Special-purpose drone segment accounted for the largest share of the function segment in the US UAV (Drone) market in 2023.

Based on function, the US UAV (Drone) industry is segmented into special purpose drone, inspection & monitoring drones, surveying & mapping drones, passenger drones, spraying & seeding drones, cargo air vehicles and others. The special purpose drones are specifically designed for performing a specific set of duties. These include aerial combat, lethal, swarm tasks. The MQ-9 Reaper by General Atomics (US) is a well-known special purpose drone used extensively worldwide. Special purpose drones also include stratoshpheric and exo-stratoshpheric drones used as High-altitude pseudo satellites for communication and research.

The report profiles key players in the US UAV (Drone) companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Teledyne Flir LLC (US), General Atomics Aeronuatical System (US), Raytheon Technologies Coeporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Boeing (US), Aerovironment, Inc. (US), Textron Inc. (US), Skydio, Inc. (US), Volansi, Inc. (US) among others.

