BWI Group: BWI secures annual 400,000-unit MagneRide suspension project

KRAKOW, Poland, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BWI Group has recently secured a project to supply magneto-rheological suspensions to a leading automaker, covering multiple models including sedans, SUVs, and high-performance vehicles, with an annual volume of approximately 400,000 vehicles within a life cycle. Meanwhile, the productivity of the fourth-generation MagneRide® suspension is continuing to expand.

As a world-renowned tier-1 automotive supplier, BWI Group has developed prototype vehicles for this project, incorporating the MagneRide® suspension as the core of the chassis, achieving substantial enhancements in chassis performance. This innovative suspension system significantly improves handling while excelling in comfort and stability across multiple dimensions. The high recognition from a leading automaker highlights BWI Group's cutting-edge suspension technology and reinforces its leadership position in chassis and suspension sectors.

Superior Value and Performance

The fourth-generation BWI MagneRide® suspension boasts a simple structure with active suspension technology, delivering superior handling, comfort, and safety for vehicles. This makes it an optimal choice for smart chassis upgrades involving active suspension systems. The company plans to leverage economies of scale to substantially reduce the cost of this world-leading active suspension technology, thereby making it more accessible to consumers.

When driving a vehicle equipped with the fourth-generation BWI MagneRide® suspension, sensors collect real-time data from the entire vehicle, including the wheels and pedals. The ECU processes this data to perform ultra-high-frequency adjustments up to 1,000 times per second, achieving a response speed 5 to 10 times faster than traditional systems. At a vehicle speed of 100 km/h, the suspension can adjust approximately every 2.5 cm of travel. With a dynamic adjustment range in damping that is about twice that of other technologies, it offers a better balance between comfort and handling.

In the production and development of car models, MagneRide® suspension does not require complex valve systems. The hardware is easier to standardize and universalize, allowing different damping characteristics to be achieved through software adjustments, making it highly adaptable to various scenarios. This flexibility in tuning facilitates subsequent OTA upgrades during vehicle development. The symmetrical compression and rebound forces provide fine-tuning capabilities unmatched by other suspensions, allowing for precise adaptation to minor road surface changes and significantly reducing the tuning and development cycle.

