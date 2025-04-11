CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Brest, 11th April 2025 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa informs the public that the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report for 2024 was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 11th April, 2025, under number D.25-0244.

It includes:

the annual financial report,

the report on corporate governance,

the sustainability report,

information regarding the fees of the statutory auditors.

The Universal Registration Document in English is available on the company's website at the address below and on the AMF's website:

https://www.cm-arkea.com/arkea/banque/assurances/c_8776/en/universal-registration-documents

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's headquarters: 1, rue Louis Lichou, 29480 Le Relecq-Kerhuon - FRANCE

About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa Group

As a cooperative and mutual banking-insurance group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is made up of the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest federations, their local member credit unions, as well as around forty specialized subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, Suravenir Assurances…). It employs 11,500 staff, has 2,600 directors, more than 5.4 million members and clients, and reports total assets of €198.4 billion.

Leveraging the diversity of its expertise and the uniqueness of its business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, in line with its status as a mission-driven company. A leading financial partner in Brittany and the Southwest, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its strategic plan "Faire 2030" to accelerate its development and transformation, serving an ambitious strategy driven by a collective of committed employees and members around a common promise: "With you, with all our strength."

Press Contact : Solen Deltour - 06 30 80 38 78 - solen.deltour@arkea.com

Follow Crédit Mutuel Arkéa's news on social medias cm-arkea.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2hylpRuZGfKnHBtaJ2XZmNkbZpow5Oam2SYlmVxlsycbmxlyW+UZ5SbZnJhnm1r

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90985-20250411-pr-availability-of-the-2024-universal-registration-document.pdf