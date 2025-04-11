DJ Petrofac Limited: Publication of Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Publication of Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting 11-Apr-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 April 2025 Petrofac Limited (the Company) Publication of Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting Petrofac Limited today announces that it has published a Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting in connection with a Balance Sheet Restructuring and Share Consolidation of the Company. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the Circular and Notice of General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. These documents have also been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.petrofac.com. The Company's General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00am on Monday 28 April 2025 at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited 020 7811 4900 ShareholderEGM@petrofac.com David Boyd Investor Relations Consultant david.boyd@petrofac.com Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications sophie.reid@petrofac.com NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: NOG TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 382430 EQS News ID: 2116420 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

