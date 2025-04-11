Anzeige
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
10.04.25
18:43 Uhr
0,068 Euro
-0,001
-0,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0530,07417:00
0,0580,06616:59
Dow Jones News
11.04.2025 16:33 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Publication of Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Petrofac Limited: Publication of Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Publication of Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting 
11-Apr-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 April 2025 
 
Petrofac Limited 
(the Company) 
 
Publication of Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting 
 
Petrofac Limited today announces that it has published a Circular to Shareholders and Notice of General Meeting in 
connection with a Balance Sheet Restructuring and Share Consolidation of the Company. 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the Circular and Notice of General Meeting have been submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
These documents have also been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on 
the Company's website at www.petrofac.com. 
 
The Company's General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00am on Monday 28 April 2025 at the offices of Linklaters 
LLP, One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ. 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac Limited 
020 7811 4900 
ShareholderEGM@petrofac.com 
 
David Boyd 
Investor Relations Consultant 
david.boyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  382430 
EQS News ID:  2116420 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2116420&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2025 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
