India added 23. 8 GW of new solar capacity in fiscal 2025, up 58. 5% year on year, according to JMK Research. From pv magazine India India added 23,823 MW of solar capacity in fiscal 2025, marking a 58. 5% increase from the previous year. Utility-scale projects, strong rooftop growth under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, and a tripling of off-grid installations drove national deployment, said JMK Research. Annual installations included 16. 9 GW from utility-scale solar projects, a 47% rise from fiscal 2024. JMK Research attributed the growth to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) 2023 ...

