QKS Group: Low Code Application Development (LCAD) Platforms for Business Developers Market Disruptions: Riding a High-Growth Wave Through 2030 at CAGR 17.01%.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global LCAD Platforms for Business Developers Market, signalling a strong growth phase ahead. The new reports - 'Market Share: Low Code Application Development Platforms for Business Developers, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Low Code Application Development Platforms for Business Developers, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.01% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic LCAD Platforms for Business Developers landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in LCAD Platforms for Business Developers

In an era where digital agility is essential for enterprise growth, low-code application development platforms have become a transformative force for organizations aiming to accelerate software delivery, modernize legacy systems, and respond quickly to changing market demands. Across industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing, businesses are increasingly adopting low-code solutions to empower citizen developers, reduce dependency on traditional IT, enhance productivity, and shorten development cycles, while fostering innovation and reducing time to market.

According to Abhishek Anant Garg, Analyst at QKS Group, "LCAD Platforms are no longer just about rapid app development, they're central to building enterprise agility, resilience, and digital readiness. With the integration of AI, cloud-native architectures, and advanced automation, leading low-code vendors are reshaping how organizations innovate and scale."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional LCAD platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional LCAD platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top LCAD vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top LCAD vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in LCAD solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in LCAD solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How AI, low-code, and cloud-native technologies are revolutionizing application development to accelerate digital transformation, empower non-technical users, and drive business agility.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including AgilePoint, Airtable, Appian, AuraQuantic, Betty Blocks, Caspio, Claris, Creatio, Google, HCLSoftware, Infor, Jitterbit, Kintone, Kissflow, Mendix, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Quickbase, Quixy, Retool, Salesforce, WaveMaker, and Zoho.

Why This Matters for Low Code Application Development Platform for Business Developers Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of low-code platform providers, these insights are crucial for identifying untapped market opportunities, refining growth strategies, and staying a step ahead of rising competitors. As digital transformation continues to dominate corporate agendas, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver enterprise-grade scalability, seamless integration, strong governance, and AI-powered capabilities that drive measurable business value.

