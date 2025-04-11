DB Investing: DB Group Holding Appoints Syed Noufel to its Board of Directors

DB Group Holding is pleased to announce the appointment of Syed Noufel to its Board of Directors, a strategic addition that reflects the group's accelerated focus on international expansion, institutional collaboration, and forward-thinking investments across emerging and established markets.

As a privately held investment group registered under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) - the UAE's leading international financial centre - DB Holding operates a growing portfolio of financial, technological, and real estate ventures. With active operations in the UAE, Seychelles, Cyprus, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Malta, and upcoming offices in Latin America and Asia, DB Holding is on a mission to become a global force in investment and financial innovation.The group's flagship subsidiary, DB Investing, is a multi-licensed online brokerage firm regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in the Seychelles, along with an MSB license in Canada from Fintrac. In 2024, DB Investing also earned its ESCA license in Dubai and continued its evolution into a holistic investment platform offering access to over 10,000 instruments including stocks, ETFs, bonds, and digital currencies. With a track record of growth and a commitment to regulatory transparency, DB Group Holding has positioned itself as a next-generation investment partner bridging global capital with future-ready solutions.

The appointment of Syed Noufel comes at a pivotal moment. A highly respected executive with deep expertise in cross-border M&A, strategic partnerships, and government relations, Syed has built an impressive career leading regional expansion strategies, managing international corporate portfolios, and supporting high-impact public sector initiatives across the GCC, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Known for his ability to translate visionary ideas into scalable results, Syed is admired for his bold, outcome-oriented leadership and his expansive global network of diplomatic, governmental, and institutional stakeholders. He has worked closely with multinational corporations, sovereign entities, and global investors, bringing together the right people, capital, and vision to drive transformation.

In his new role as Board Director, Syed will contribute to shaping DB Holding's strategic roadmap, with a particular focus on:

Forging high-level partnerships with sovereign funds, institutional investors, and regulatory bodies

Accelerating entry into new high-growth markets in Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Advising on sustainable investment frameworks and regional diversification strategies

Guiding M&A activity and long-term value creation initiatives

Most recently, Syed Noufel played a pivotal role in supporting the African Group of Ambassadors and Chargés dAffaires of the UAE-a distinguished coalition representing 37 African nations-by offering strategic guidance to the Organising Committee of Africa Day 2025.

His instrumental contribution to this high-level initiative not only reinforces his diplomatic stature and professional credibility but also reflects his unwavering commitment to fostering meaningful international collaboration and unity

A Statement from DB Holding CEO, Gennaro Lanza:

"Syed Noufel's appointment is more than a strategic move-it's a signal of our ambition. We are not just scaling geographically; we are building institutional trust, opening new gateways, and partnering with key decision-makers globally. Syed brings the kind of global insight, strategic foresight, and leadership strength that aligns perfectly with the vision of DB Holding. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board."

About DB Holding:

DB Group Holding is a global investment group headquartered in the UAE and registered under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Through its flagship company, DB Investing, and a network of regulated financial entities, DB Holding is redefining the future of global investing. With operations in the UAE, Seychelles, Cyprus, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Malta, and expansion planned into Asia and Latin America, the group remains committed to responsible growth, innovation, and financial empowerment. DB Holding has earned over 10 industry awards and continues to be recognized for its leadership in digital transformation and financial services excellence.

