Foundation Software: FOUNDATION Included in Shortlists for Top Subcontractor Software

FOUNDATION - the flagship accounting solution for national construction software provider, Foundation Software - was included in multiple 2025 shortlists for the best Subcontractor Software. Capterra, Software Advice and GetApp all recognized FOUNDATION as a leading product in the industry.

Shortlist rankings chart the highest-rated and most popular software. This award is based on verified user reviews and independent research conducted by different product advisory websites.

Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode says these lists speak to clients' positive experiences with FOUNDATION.

"These awards are a testament to the trust our clients place in FOUNDATION and the hard work of our team to offer an effective product," Ode said. "We remain dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that help contractors and subcontractors improve efficiency, stay organized and manage their businesses with confidence."

Some of FOUNDATION's most-liked reviews include:

"FOUNDATION is a comprehensive construction accounting solution with many features for today's construction companies. Support is always good at helping you when you run into problems. The hosted solution allows me to work from anywhere."

- Bryan D.

"FOUNDATION is easy to navigate. Everything needed to complete your workday is right in front of you creating no need for unnecessary searching. FOUNDATION is user friendly and new employees can pick up easily."

- Julie F.

For more information on the award, categories and Foundation Software, click here!

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius

Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

sillius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823





SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire