Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.04.2025 17:26 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McCormick Systems: McCormick Software's Latest Version Accelerates Estimates and Provides Deeper Project Insights

Finanznachrichten News

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / April 11, 2025 / McCormick Systems - a leading provider of estimating and takeoff software for MEP contractors and a part of Foundation Software's construction product portfolio - recently released an update to their award-winning software.

The latest update includes several valuable enhancements that accelerates estimating by providing deeper project insights:

  1. A customizable dashboard that offers users an immediate overview of critical information

  2. A comprehensive recap report that combines label set breakouts with bid summary totals for an at-a-glance project data review

  3. Enhanced Excel integration for temporary fixtures, allowing direct import of complicated fixture schedules and assembly lists

Any and all improvements to McCormick's estimating software are inspired by the company's 40-year tradition of responsive software development - showing their commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of their clients as well as the construction industry.

"Our development process is guided by what our customers tell us they need," said Paul Wheaton, President at McCormick Systems. "We're always open to hearing from those in the field, doing the work, because that tells us where to focus our energy. Each update addresses specific workflow goals users have identified, helping them create accurate estimates more efficiently."

These new functionalities are now available, joining the array of existing features that separate McCormick from other software vendors, including:

  • Built-in takeoff with design-build capabilities

  • Change order management

  • Cost breakouts in Bid Summaries

  • Trade databases

For more information on McCormick, call (800) 444-4890 or visit https://www.mccormicksys.com/.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
Vice President of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 7933

Samantha Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.