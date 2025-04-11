McCormick Systems: McCormick Software's Latest Version Accelerates Estimates and Provides Deeper Project Insights

McCormick Systems - a leading provider of estimating and takeoff software for MEP contractors and a part of Foundation Software's construction product portfolio - recently released an update to their award-winning software.

The latest update includes several valuable enhancements that accelerates estimating by providing deeper project insights:

A customizable dashboard that offers users an immediate overview of critical information A comprehensive recap report that combines label set breakouts with bid summary totals for an at-a-glance project data review Enhanced Excel integration for temporary fixtures, allowing direct import of complicated fixture schedules and assembly lists

Any and all improvements to McCormick's estimating software are inspired by the company's 40-year tradition of responsive software development - showing their commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of their clients as well as the construction industry.

"Our development process is guided by what our customers tell us they need," said Paul Wheaton, President at McCormick Systems. "We're always open to hearing from those in the field, doing the work, because that tells us where to focus our energy. Each update addresses specific workflow goals users have identified, helping them create accurate estimates more efficiently."

These new functionalities are now available, joining the array of existing features that separate McCormick from other software vendors, including:

Built-in takeoff with design-build capabilities

Change order management

Cost breakouts in Bid Summaries

Trade databases

