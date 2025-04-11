Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details ofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Corinne Ripoche
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer - Capita Experience
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
Identification code
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
357,644
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
10 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange