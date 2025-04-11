Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
11.04.25
08:05 Uhr
0,129 Euro
0,000
-0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
11.04.2025 17:54 Uhr
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details ofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Corinne Ripoche

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - Capita Experience

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.1256

278,189

£0.1258

79,455

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

357,644

- Price

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.1256

278,189

£0.1258

79,455

e)

Date of the transaction

10 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


