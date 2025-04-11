OSMOSUN: Release of 2024 annual results postponed

Chartres, 11 April 2025, 6:00 pm

As the company's financial statements have not yet been finalized, the Group has decided to postpone the release of its annual results, initially scheduled for April 16, 2025, to April 30, 2025, after market close.

As announced in the press release dated March 20, 2025, the Group estimates its cash flow horizon extends to July 2025. The company is exploring all possible solutions to extend this horizon.

Next financial publication : FY 2024 results, 30 April 2025 after market close

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2023, 69 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

CONTACTS

