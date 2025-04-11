Persefoni AI, Inc., a leading sustainability management SaaS and AI platform, has won 'Overall Climate Technology Innovation of the Year' at the 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards.

The award honors Persefoni Pro, a groundbreaking, free enterprise-grade platform designed to simplify and accelerate climate transparency data. Persefoni Pro empowers businesses to measure and disclose their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions including complex, real-time Scope 3 emissions across their supply chain.

Launched in 2024, Persefoni Pro addresses critical regulatory requirements for emissions reporting under standards such as the ISSB, CDP, and California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act. It democratizes access to high-quality emissions data, leveraging AI to guide users through the calculation and disclosure process, regardless of sustainability expertise.

Key Persefoni Pro highlights include:

Hundreds of organic sign-ups per week since its launch, totalling 6000+

Adopted by investment firms managing more than $1.7 trillion in private assets

Used by portfolio companies of nearly half of the top 15 global investment firms (including clients Apollo and TPG) and 8 of the top 30 global private equity firms, representing $355 billion in capital raised over five years

Commenting on the win, Kentaro Kawamori, CEO and Co-Founder of Persefoni, said: "This award reinforces our commitment to making climate disclosure more accessible. By integrating AI with unrivaled sustainability expertise, we're redefining how companies approach, and capitalize on, real-time climate data."

The award follows Persefoni's recent $23 million Series C extension funding, which brought total investment to $179 million. Persefoni will continue to expand and enhance its AI-driven offering, including launching smart emission factor matching and scaling PersefoniGPT.

