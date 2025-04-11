Flentas Technologies Partners with Jaleel Holdings to Revolutionize Procurement with Generative AI Solution, Aligning with Explosive Growth in AI Investments

DUBAI, UAE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flentas Technologies, a leader in cloud consulting and digital transformation, has deployed an innovative generative AI solution for Jaleel Holdings, a key player in the UAE's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, designed to modernize and streamline some of Jaleel's procurement processes, offering increased efficiency and enhanced vendor engagement.

With the global generative AI market projected to reach $62.72 billion in 2025, and expected to grow to $356.10 billion by 2030, the collaboration between Flentas and Jaleel Holdings demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to leveraging this transformative technology. This initiative is particularly relevant given that 75% of enterprises plan to integrate generative AI into product development processes.

In an era where digital transformation is paramount, Jaleel Holdings faced ongoing challenges stemming from legacy procurement practices. In an era of paramount digital transformation, Jaleel Holdings saw an opportunity to enhance efficiency by modernizing its procurement processes. To improve vendor communications and ensure greater transparency in the bidding process, the company engaged Flentas Technologies to develop a next-generation solution. The solution transformed one of the unit's procurement workflows and boosted overall operational efficiency.(Read the case study here)

The newly implemented solution integrates an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot that enables vendors to engage in real-time communication with seamless interaction capabilities. Vendors can access instant updates and receive intelligent, automated responses, providing them with the flexibility to interact with the system from anywhere at any time. Additionally, a centralized admin and vendor portal was created to manage bids, track them in real-time, and reduce manual efforts, bringing a new level of transparency to the bidding process. This platform also allows for a more efficient vendor management experience, ensuring stronger, more responsive relationships with suppliers.

The implementation of this generative AI solution has already shown remarkable results for Jaleel Holdings. Vendor response times have increased drastically as the automated chatbot reduces delays in vendor inquiries. Furthermore, the procurement cycle time has been cut enormously, thanks to the automation of key processes, which accelerates decision-making. Vendor satisfaction has also improved tremendously, as better communication and a streamlined process have fostered stronger relationships. Finally, the solution has saved significant time by automating manual tasks, allowing the procurement team to focus on more strategic objectives.

Mandar Navare, CEO of Flentas Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm about the project: "This engagement with Jaleel Holdings showcases the power of generative AI to drive real business transformation. By implementing this solution, Jaleel Holdings significantly improved operational efficiency, reduced manual efforts, and strengthened vendor relationships."

Ajayan Konthoth, Chief Digital Officer, and Firoz Moosa, IT Projects and Infrastructure Manager at Jaleel Holdings, shared their thoughts on this transformation. Firoz Moosa remarked, "The generative AI solution from Flentas has significantly enhanced and streamlined our core procurement processes. We can now engage with vendors more effectively and make faster, more informed decisions."

As the UAE continues to embrace digital transformation, Flentas Technologies remains at the forefront of driving this change. The success of this deployment with Jaleel Holdings highlights the potential of generative AI to revolutionize procurement across various industries in the region.

About Flentas Technologies

Flentas Technologies is a leading cloud consulting firm focused on driving digital transformation for businesses across a variety of sectors. With an emphasis on operational efficiency and strategic growth, Flentas partners with companies to implement advanced technologies that enable them to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

About Jaleel Holdings

Jaleel Holdings LLC, headquartered in Dubai, is a UAE based Investment Company with businesses in diverse sectors including Consumer Products distribution, wholesale and food processing. Founded in 1972 as a humble wholesale fruit store in Dubai, Jaleel Holdings today is one of the largest wholesale distributors of food in the Middle East. Pioneering digitization and constantly evolving state-of-the-art technologies helps the company to maintain its leadership position in FMCG wholesale & distribution across the region and drive innovation in the industry.

For more information, please visit www.jaleel.com

