Matter Family Office Named Family Wealth Awards Finalist

Matter Family Office, a leading multi-generational wealth management advisory firm dedicated to empowering ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families across generations, has been selected as a finalist in the following categories at the Twelfth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2025 program:

Multi-Family Office ($2.5 billion to $5 Billion AuM/AuA)

Outstanding Contribution to Wealth Management Thought Leadership (Individual) - Kathy Lintz

"Having won the Family Wealth Report Best Multi-Family Office category ($2.5-$5B AUM) twice previously (2018 and 2019), we know what an honor it is to be a finalist. This prestigious award puts Matter Family Office in good company - the best firms, teams and individuals in wealth management serving clients in the United States," said Kathy Lintz, founder, partner, managing member and shareholder of Matter Family Office.

Matter Family Office stands out with its multi-generational approach to wealth management. Through its 2024 investment from B.W. Forsyth Partners, Matter Family Office has positioned itself as a "forever" family office, working with UHNW families for generations. Through an integrated, holistic and personalized wealth management approach, Matter serves as a thought partner and strategic advisor, guiding clients to make informed decisions, navigate wealth complexities and build enduring legacies.

Matter Family Office also stands out with its Culture and Learning practice that the firm began to develop more than a decade ago as a cornerstone of its mission to foster meaningful relationships and empower families to make collaborative, informed decisions.

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO and publisher of Family Wealth Report said, "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved. This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in the Family Wealth Report Awards."

Winners will be announced on May 8 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, New York.

About Matter Family Office

Founded in 1990, Matter Family Office is an independent multi-family office that empowers ultra-high-net-worth families to achieve long-term success. Through an integrated, personalized approach to wealth management, Matter serves as a strategic partner, guiding 131 families in 34 states to navigate wealth complexities, make informed decisions and build enduring legacies. Learn more at Matter Family Office. Advisory services offered by Matter LLC, dba Matter Family Office, a registered investment adviser.

