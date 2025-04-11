Sapience Analytics Again Recognized as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's People Analytics Platforms Peak Matrix Assessment

This is the second time in as many years that Sapience has been honored with the award

Sapience Analytics, the global leader in enabling organizations to gain greater, actionable insight into their workforce, has proudly earned its second "Major Contender" award in the second-annual Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment. The award, which is provided to industry-leading people analytics platforms, highlights the products that are reshaping how enterprises are analyzing, evaluating, and ultimately improving both their direct and external workforces. As a PEAK Matrix® Major Contender, and this year also a Star Performer, Sapience earned high marks for its ability to automatically capture, process and visualize data for generating workforce-related insights that help business leaders ensure productivity and efficiency across their businesses.

Everest Group's people analytics report provides valuable insights into how platforms can help enterprises aggregate data from various employee touchpoints, process it, and provide actionable data for both strategic and operational decisions. The study evaluated 23 distinct analytics platforms and found that Sapience Analytics' combination of market impact and ability to deliver the solutions companies desire is the ideal balance for enterprises seeking more information on their workforce.

"We are proud to once again earn Major Contender status in Everest Group's well-respected People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Sapience Analytics CEO Bradley Killinger. "For years, enterprises have relied upon the Sapience Analytics platform to provide them with valuable and actionable insights into their organizations, allowing them to reduce expenses, create efficiencies, and ultimately operate a more successful company. We thank Everest Group for recognizing our product and the hard work our team puts in each day to make Sapience the finest workforce analytics platform in the industry."

"Everest Group is firmly committed to ensuring we provide the best data and industry insights to companies across the globe," said Sharath Hari N, Vice President, Everest Group. "The Sapience Analytics platform's ability to provide real-time visibility into enterprise-wide data, enabled by automatic data retrieval from multiple sources, offers a comprehensive picture of the enterprise that supports executive-level decision making. Sapience is an appropriate solution for major organizations and has been subsequently recognized in Everest Group's People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment as a Major Contender and Star Performer."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is globally recognized for its thorough assessment of providers, locations, and solutions for enterprise leaders. With today's growing need for analytics supporting the data-driven organization, Everest Group firmly believes that enterprises will increasingly rely on the actionability of people analytics platforms to determine the next course of action for workforce-related business decisions.

Sapience Analytics delivers automated workforce data collection, data integration, insights, and decision-making through its SaaS platform. With our platform, businesses are empowered to know what's really happening across their enterprise. Sapience's modern BI and analytics enable robust data exploration and interactive visualizations that unleash powerful operational and financial transformation potential. Learn more at sapienceanalytics.com.

