Arbor Day Foundation: Andriaki and Arbor Day Carbon Partnered To Support Reforestation and Carbon Removal Credits

Andriaki has committed to fund the planting of 1 million trees in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley

Over the past year, Andriaki and Arbor Day Carbon - a wholly owned subsidiary of the Arbor Day Foundation - partnered to support verified carbon credit and large-scale tree planting in the Mississippi River Alluvial Valley. The partnership planted a total of 1 million native trees throughout the alluvial plain area that occupies parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Project efforts were executed by Arbor Day Carbon's local planting partner and carbon credit supplier GreenTrees - the largest verified reforestation carbon credit program in the world by credits issued to-date. Tree planting efforts took place on degraded land affected by deforestation mostly due to corn, cotton, and soybean conversion in recent decades. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in the area, GreenTrees has worked with over 600 landowners to restore over 140,000 acres of private forestlands.

"This partnership highlights the incredible need to restore critical ecosystems while demonstrating leadership in accounting for the footprint we have on this shared planet," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "Andriaki has continued to lead by example of innovation in their commitment towards environmental action that creates meaningful impact for both forest ecosystems and the communities that live in and care for them."

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant over 500 million trees in forests and communities around the world. Through a global network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work through trees and forests.

Since 2021, Andriaki has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to help advance their shared goals of sustainable, large scale tree planting. Together, their work strives to improve water quality, generate alternative income streams for landowners, and restore vulnerable wildlife habitat, aligning with Andriaki's ESG strategy and commitment to sustainability.

Andriaki is also committed to environmental responsibility extending beyond this collaboration by promoting stewardship throughout the maritime industry. The company has worked to integrate new technologies and vessels that have enabled them to reduce their carbon footprint, contributing to Andriaki's commitment to decreasing environmental impact throughout their operations.

Located within the American Southeast - one of the Arbor Day Foundation's global priority regions - the Mississippi Alluvial Valley was once a thriving floodplain forest ecosystem that supported an abundance of biodiversity. Today, it is considered one of the most deforested and degraded areas in the Southeast due to centuries of agricultural expansion and land conversion. According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, more than 75% of this riparian forest has been lost - a significant decrease in habitat for hundreds of game and non-game wildlife, including the 60% of migratory bird species that depend on the Mississippi River for their annual journeys.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

About Andriaki Shipping Co. Ltd.

Andriaki Shipping Co. Ltd. is an international ship management and operating company, based in Athens Greece. Established in 1953, Andriaki managed over 100 vessels of various types and sizes. Currently, the company operates a modern fleet of Tankers, all flying the Greek Flag and classed with major IACS societies.

Placing innovation and adaptability at the core of its mission, Andriaki is dedicated to maintaining an environmentally sustainable, operationally safe, and socially cooperative work culture.

