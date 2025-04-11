Cummins Inc: Cummins Expands Their Power Generation Portfolio With the Addition of State-of-the-Art Zero Emissions 200kWh to 2MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems Solutions

Cummins

Cummins Inc.'s (NYSE:CMI) Power Generation business announced the addition of new Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) solutions to their global product line. Fully integrated BESS containers for AC output, the development of this product represents a significant push towards helping customers reach their sustainability goals.

"The global shift for renewable energy sources is becoming more profound," said Lucio Kroll, Senior Director New Energy Solutions of Cummins Power Generation. "We're proud to expand our offerings to include BESS, staying in line with that shift and serving our customers with safe and reliable solutions that can help them meet their energy transition goals."

Cummins Power Generation BESS solutions are available in two architectural designs: a 10ft container (200 to 400kWh) and a 20ft high cube container (600kWh to 2MWh). Product features include proven lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) batteries for high cycle life, optimal liquid cooling thermal management designed to maximize battery life and reliability, complemented by a comprehensive three-tier fire safety approach. Additionally, the products are completely self-contained with plug-and-play functionality, making transportation and installation efficient and seamless. This solution will respond to the power needs of industrial, commercial and mission critical markets operating in the 50Hz frequency range. The three main use cases are off-grid (remote communities, mining sites, and remote industrial uses), energy management (EV charging infrastructure, commercial properties, and universities) and life-saving facilities (data centers, healthcare facilities, wastewater treatment plants).

With more than 100 years of experience, the launch of BESS solutions continues Cummins' rich history in power generation.

"When you choose Cummins, you're receiving more than a product. Customers are backed by our world-class service and support network. You'll always have a direct connection to qualified experts," said Kroll.

To learn more about Cummins Power Generation BESS solutions please visit Battery Energy Storage Systems | Cummins Inc.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments - Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by its global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products.

The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, electrified power systems with innovative components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and electric power technologies and hydrogen production technologies.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 69,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is leading your world toward a future of smarter, cleaner power at www.cummins.com.

Media Contact

Alijah Landing

Marketing Communications Manager

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cummins Inc

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire