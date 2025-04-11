Wynn Resorts (Macau): Wynn Reveals the Winners of the 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards at Grand Ceremony

More than 200 industry guests witnessed the prestigious annual awards event in Macao

and Wynn immediately implements global promotion plan for the award-winning wines

MACAO, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by "Wynn Signature", Wynn's exclusive lifestyle brand, the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards ceremony was held today (April 11), with the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). More than 200 wine experts, representatives from China's leading wineries, industry professionals, international media and wine enthusiasts from around the world gathered in Macao to honor the finest wines of China. Immediately following the awards event, Wynn is implementing a global promotion strategy for all the award-winning wines through its acclaimed signature restaurants and its influential network of global resources to expand the Chinese wine market and boost brand awareness for China's leading wines.

After an intense week of rigorous judging, the Ningxia Helan Mountain Renyiyuan Winery scooped the most awards this year, with Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 winning the highly coveted "Best Wine of China" award and also garnering "Best Red Wine", "Best of Ningxia" and "Best Cabernet Sauvignon". Kai Kang, the winemaker from Ningxia Helan Mountain Renyiyuan Winery also became the first individual to receive the "Best Young Winemaker" award, which was just introduced this year. A variety of high-quality wines from China also received numerous awards including Helan Mountain Special Reserve Chardonnay 2021, which received two awards for "Best White Wine" and "Best Chardonnay". Domaine Franco-Chinois Reserve Marselan 2012 earned "Best of North China" and "Best Marselan", while Tiansai Sparkling Wine 2017 received "Best of Xinjiang" and "Best Sparkling Wine" honors.

Distinguished guests attending the opening ceremony to officially launch this year's awards included: Representative of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Mr. Cheang Kai Meng; Acting President the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute for the Macao SAR Government, Ms. Elaine Wong; Director of the Department of Economic Affairs, The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr. Guo Xiaohui; President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Ms. Linda Chen; Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Mr. Frederic Luvisutto; Chairman of the Competition for the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, Mr. Eddie McDougall; Vice Chair of the Competition, Ms. Fongyee Walker MW and Panel Chair of the Competition, Mr. Xing Wei MW.

Representative of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said in her speech: "The '2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards' exemplifies Macao's commitment to promoting diverse "tourism +" and fostering integrated development across tourism and the related sectors. By synergizing major events with industry collaboration, this initiative highlights Macao's role as a bridge connecting the international community. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) encourages the industry to keep organizing high-quality, world-class events, continuously deepening "tourism + gastronomy", "tourism + MICE" and beyond. We look forward to joining hands with all sectors to strengthen Macao's brands as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and a world center of tourism and leisure, brighten the city's golden calling card as an international metropolis. Through diverse tourism offerings, we aim to attract a broader spectrum of visitor markets, bringing sustainable benefits to Macao."

President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Ms. Linda Chen said: "This year, we are extremely honored that the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards have been officially included in the program of the "Culture City of East Asia 2025 - Macao, China" by the Macao SAR Government. This honor will further strengthen Macao's strategic positioning as 'a platform for international exchange where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist', giving visitors an opportunity to appreciate China's rich and profound cultural heritage. With our strong global industry network, we will continue our visionary approach toward advancing the culinary industry with innovative ideas in future. Macao serves as the perfect international platform to showcase wines, and we also look forward to continuing to host world-class wine events, masterclasses and other major events to promote Chinese wines on the global stage. We are also excited to share captivating Chinese cultural stories with the world and showcase the excellence of Chinese brands."

Wynn Signature's Best Chinese Wines of the Year List

The elevated judging panel for the 2025 wine competition featured 27 of the world's leading authorities on wine, including 10 Masters of Wine (MW), 3 Master Sommeliers (MS), and 1 industry expert with dual MW and MS certifications. In keeping with international judging protocols, the wine tastings for nearly 900 varieties of wine from close to 200 of China's top wineries were conducted blind, and wines were appraised according to the internationally recognized 100-point system to award bronze medals (85-89 points), silver medals (90-94 points) and gold medals (95-100 points). After rigorous evaluation, the "Wynn Signature Best Wine of China Trophy" as well as the trophies for wines across three divisions: "Wynn Signature Trophies", "Varietals Champion Trophies" and "Regional Champion Trophies" were selected from the Gold Medal List. Wynn also introduced two new award categories this year: "Wynn Sommelier's Choice" and "Best Young Winemaker". Each one of these accolades applauds the new benchmarks set by the industry and shines a light on the ingenuity of Chinese winemakers as well as the remarkable breakthroughs that the Chinese wine industry has achieved around the world.

The Official 2025 Trophy Award Winners List:

Awards Wines Regions Best Wine of China Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Ningxia Best Red Wine Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Ningxia Best White Wine Helan Mountain Special Reserve Chardonnay 2021 Ningxia Best Rosé Wine Longting Spring Rosé 2023 Shandong Best Sweet Wine Sacred Snow Mountain Winery Hualuoxiangyun Icewine 2023 Yunnan Best Sparkling Wine Tiansai Sparkling Wine 2017 Xinjiang Best Value Wine Chateau Zhongfei Marselan 2022 Xinjiang Best Young Winemaker Kai Kang (Ningxia Helan Mountain Renyiyuan Winery) / Best of Ningxia Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Ningxia Best of North China Domaine Franco-Chinois Reserve Marselan 2012 Hebei Best of Northeast China United Winery Marvelous Vidal Icewine 2023 Liaoning Best of Shaanxi, Gansu & Shanxi Amber Winery Memorable Jin Prestige Cuvée Cabernet Sauvignon2022 Shanxi Best of Shandong Longting Spring Rosé 2023 Shandong Best of Southwest High Mountain Sacred Snow Mountain Winery Hualuoxiangyun Icewine 2023 Yunnan Best of Xinjiang Tiansai Sparkling Wine 2017 Xinjiang Best Chardonnay Helan Mountain Special Reserve Chardonnay 2021 Ningxia Best Viognier Chateau Mihope Viognier 2022 Ningxia Best Other Dry White Chateau Hesoute White Muscat 2022 Xinjiang Best Cabernet Sauvignon Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Ningxia Best Cabernet Gernischt Xige Estate Jade Dove Single Vineyard Cabernet Gernischt 2021 Ningxia Best Marselan Domaine Franco-Chinois Reserve Marselan 2012 Hebei Best Syrah/Shiraz Chateau Hedong Syrah 2023 Ningxia Best Red Blends Yuanshi Vineyard Ruyi Marselan 2020 Ningxia Drunken Fish Sommelier's Choice Xiaoling White 2022 Yunnan Wing Lei Sommelier's Choice Lansai Yingchuan Red Pinot Noir 2022 Ningxia Chef Tam's Seasons Sommelier's Choice Zaxee Oak Reserve Chardonnay 2023 Yunnan Lakeview Palace Sommelier's Choice Domaine Franco-Chinois Réserve 2019 Hebei SW Steakhouse Sommelier's Choice Renyiyuan Tao Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Ningxia Mizumi Sommelier's Choice Fei Tswei Petit Manseng Sweet White Wine 2021 Ningxia

Following the awards ceremony, Wynn hosted four major events, giving industry players an opportunity to exchange ideas and explore the local terroirs of China's rich wine landscape. Xing Wei MW invited industry veterans and representatives of wineries from China's seven core wine production regions to reflect on the development of Chinese wine over the past five decades during the "50 Years of Challenges: The Renaissance of Chinese Wine Forum". Julien Boulard MW also hosted the "Marselan: A Signature Grape of Chinese Wine" Masterclass to introduce the beauty of Marselan, a unique Chinese grape varietal in a simplistic way. In the evening, the Michelin two-starred Chef Tam's Seasons at Wynn Palace and the Michelin two-starred Wing Lei at Wynn Macau hosted two award-winning wine dinners. At Wynn Palace, Chef Tam's Seasons hosted the "Cantonese Master Chef Tam Kwok Fung - A Cantonese Feast of Six Chinese Regions' Wine & Ingredients", while at Wing Lei hosted the "Executive Chef Chan Tak Kwong - Award-winning Chinese Wines Paired with Traditional Cantonese Cuisine", where award-winning Chinese wines were thoughtfully paired with each chef's carefully crafted dishes.

Promoting the a ward-winning Chinese wines globally

The goal of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards is to provide a strategic platform for the long-term promotion of high-quality Chinese wines and empower the Chinese wine industry to expand internationally. Therefore, Wynn has already launched a global promotion plan for the award-winning wines which is set to commence immediately following the awards event.

First, Wynn received the support of the Macao SAR Government to participate in the programme of the "Culture City of East Asia 2025 - Macao, China" with the 2025 Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, further cementing Macao's role as "a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist", leveraging Macao's unique advantages as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, and showcasing the charm of Chinese culture to the world.

Also, all the award-winning Chinese wines from the competition will be featured on the daily wine lists at the leading restaurants and bars at Wynn - Chef Tam's Seasons, Lakeview Palace, SW Steakhouse, Mizumi, Wing Lei Bar, and Palace Reserve Club at Wynn Palace, as well as Wing Lei, Drunken Fish, Cinnebar, and Bar Cristal at Wynn Macau. The much-anticipated "Gourmet Pavilion" which opens on April 29 at Wynn Palace, will also offer the award-winning wines from China.

In future, Wynn will also host a wine tasting event for the award-winning Chinese wines at 67 Pall Mall, a private members' wine club in Singapore. Members of 67 Pall Mall and wine professionals will be invited to the exclusive event, where they will have an opportunity to taste the top Chinese wines recognized at this year's Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. The award-winning wines will also be offered at future wine tasting events, themed banquets, food and wine pairing events and more annual gastronomy events held at Wynn throughout the year. Additionally, the wines may be showcased at major international wine exhibitions for greater global exposure.

To learn more about the winners of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards and future promotions, please visit the official website: https://www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-palace/whats-on/wynn-signature-chinese-wine-awards

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662959/Image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662960/Image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662961/Image3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2518951/5264037/Wynn_Macau_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356090/5264056/LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wynn-reveals-the-winners-of-the-2025-wynn-signature-chinese-wine-awards-at-grand-ceremony-302426739.html